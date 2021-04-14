Japan to release wastewater from Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into Ocean | Smart news

On Tuesday, the Japanese government announced its intention to gradually release water used to cool the Fukushima Daiichi plant’s nuclear reactors into the ocean. The Cabinet will meet within a week to develop a specific plan, Jennifer Jett and Ben Dooley report for New York Times.

The decision comes a month after the tenth anniversary of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people, forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes and critically damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Over the past decade, the Tokyo Electric Power Company, which operates the power plant, has continued to pump about 170 tons of cooling water per day over the damaged reactor cores to prevent a melting. The water is then treated and stored in reservoirs on site, but space is running out.

“Disposal of treated water is an inevitable issue for the deactivation of the Fukushima Daiichi plant,” said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the cabinet meeting, after officials had finalized the decision. The prime minister also pledged to ensure compliance with safety protocols and protect the fishing industry in the region, reports Kyodo News.

When water passes over the reactor cores, it is contaminated with radioactive chemicals. The water is then treated to remove most of the radioactive elements, but not tritium, which is a heavy form of hydrogen. Because water molecules are made up of one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms – giving it the name H2O – water molecules sometimes contain tritium, making filtration from wastewater impossible.















There are currently 1.25 million tonnes of treated, treated tritium-containing cooling water stored in the nuclear power plant. TEPCO says its storage capacity is 1.37 million tonnes, so the plant could run out of space to store water until next fall, reports Mari Yamaguchi for Associated Press.

Tritium has a half-life of about 12 years, which means it will take decades to disappear from the environment, unlike other radioactive waste that takes centuries to degrade, reports BBC news. The initial plan announced by the Japanese government is to dilute tritium to a concentration of 2.5 percent of the radiation allowed by Japanese safety standards and one-seventh of the standard allowed by the World Health Organization, before releasing it into the ocean, for Kyodo News.

The slow process of dilution and release of water can take about 40 years, reports AP. And it can still be completed before the plant is deactivated and completely cleaned.

“The release to the ocean takes place elsewhere. It is not something new. There is no scandal here,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told BBC News. But “the large amount of water at the Fukushima plant makes it a unique and complex case.”

The US State Department also issued a declaration in support of the plan, stating “Japan has weighed options and effects, has been transparent about its decision and appears to have adopted an approach in line with globally accepted nuclear safety standards.”

But in Japan and neighboring countries, the decision has provoked strong reactions. Protesters gathered in Tokyo and Fukushima to protest. Workers in the fishing industry had long opposed the idea of ​​releasing tritium-containing water into the ocean because of the impact its reputation could have. The plan released this week says TEPCO will have to pay local fishermen who lose their jobs due to the decision, but does not describe how the price will be set, for Kyodo News.

“The government and TEPCO said that without the consent of the fishing communities, they would not discharge the polluted water,” said Ayumi Fukakusa, an activist at Friends of the Earth Japan, to Anthony Kuhn in NPR. “This promise was completely broken.”

Japan Times‘Osamu Tsukimori reported in March that the fishing industry had just begun to return to normal after years of damaged reputation and increased levels of dangerous elements like cesium in fish caught near Fukushima. And Fukakusa tells NPR when the government gathered residents’ opinions on how to move forward, they mostly surveyed men and left women.

Japan’s neighbors also opposed the decision on Tuesday, reports Kyodo News. China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the release of cooling water would “harm the interest of people in neighboring countries.” Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council called the decision unfortunate, and South Korea’s foreign ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to formally protest the decision.