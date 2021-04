AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be banned in Denmark – National

The Danish Health Authority confirmed on Wednesday that it would completely ban the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in its vaccination program. “The Danish Health Authority has decided to continue vaccination against COVID-19 without the AstraZeneca vaccine,” she said in a statement. The decision, which would remove the blow fromDenmarkvaccination scheme may delay the delivery of country vaccines by up to four weeks, based on previous statements by health authorities. Read more: Canada reports first blood clot at AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipient The European Union’s drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots, but said the risk of death from COVID-19 was “much greater” than the risk of mortality. from rare side effects. The story goes down the ad The regulator, however, left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how to administer the vaccine based on local conditions that vary widely across the bloc. Trends Ontario reports more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

Canada reports first blood clot at AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipient A number of countries around the world, including France and Germany, have resumed stroke administration for some age groups, mostly those over 50 or 60 years old.









Health Issues: 'Possible' link between AstraZeneca vaccine and infrequent blood clots





Health Issues: ‘Possible’ link between AstraZeneca vaccine and infrequent blood clots

Denmark, a country of 5.8 million, is in the process of reopening schools, restaurants, shopping malls and cultural activities, as the daily infection rate has slowed to 500-600 per day from a few thousand in December. Danish Director of Health Authority Soren Brostrom said last month thatDenmark“Follow a precautionary principle” about the AstraZeneca vaccine. It was the first country to initially suspend all use of the vaccine in March due to safety concerns and has also put the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold pending further investigation into a possible link to rare cases of blood clots. The story goes down the ad Nearly one million Danes received their first strokes, 77% with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 7.8 percent with Moderna and 15.3 percent with AstraZeneca, before being suspended. See link »











