The government is rapidly pursuing the application to increase remdesivir production

The government has rapidly pursued seven enterprise applications to produce critical drug remdesivir covid-19 in India, allowing them to double their combined capacity to around 7.8 million bottles per month.

New Chemicals Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday gave a swift approval to six manufacturers to set up seven additional sites that could increase the production capacity of remdesivir by 1 million bottles per month.

Another vial of 30 loaves per month is lined up. This will increase production capacity to about 78 lakh / month bottles, “the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, which houses the Pharmaceuticals department, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, companies have agreed to reduce the price of remdesivir to less than 3500 by the end of this week, the statement said.

India’s current remdesivir production capacity is 3.88 million, the statement said.

Currently, Hetero Drugs, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Viatris, subsidiary of Biocon Syngene International and Jubilant Pharmova produce remdesivir in India. Their product prices vary by 899 per vial for Zydus Remdac at 5,400 for Hetero Drugs Covifor.

Dr Reddys on Wednesday said the company has reduced the price of its Remdesivir brand Redyx by 50% from 5,400 per vial earlier to improve accessibility of the drug, which is used in hospital settings only to treat severely covid-19 patients.

We are making every effort to ensure that Dr Reddys remdesivir, sold under the Redyx brand name, reaches as many patients in India as possible. “We are increasing production and also bringing to the market a liquid product that is faster to make and supply,” the company said in a statement.

Syngene International has also partnered with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to manufacture remdesivir, and the latter is also increasing its capacity. India’s largest pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma manufactures and distributes remdesivir in India in partnership with Syngene.

“Sun Pharma, in partnership with Syngene, is increasing the capacity for Remdesivir to meet growing demand. Sun Pharma has already increased production and is now producing Remdesivir in two factories. The decision to add another production site was recently taken for to boost our production, “said a Sun Pharma spokesman.

Zydus Cadila and Hetero Drugs are also increasing their remdesivir production, company spokesmen said.

“Viatris said in a statement that the company is cooperating with the government to meet the needs of patients in India and to provide access to this critical medicine”, but did not say whether it was increasing capacity.

Cipla also plans to double its remdesivir production and is also increasing its capacity to serve increased demand.

Cipla, who is also the exclusive distributor of tocilizumab, is in talks with its innovator Roche, with whom it has an import and trade pact, to improve the availability of the drug.

Tocilizumab is given to patients on hospital premises for the treatment of cytokine storm, a condition where the body’s immune system goes into an overload and causes inflammation, and in severe cases organ damage and death.

Jubilant Pharmova declined to comment on the scale of production and the price of their remdesivir brand.

