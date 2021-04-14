COVID-19: Recent Developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 14th





Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday: Scarborough Hospital forced to cancel 10,000 appointments due to lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply Scarborough Health Network says two of its mass vaccination clinics are closed due to a lack of supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, forcing the cancellation of about 10,000 appointments. The closure is effective from Wednesday, April 14, to Monday, April 19 and affects clinics at Centennial College and Centenary Hospital. The story goes down the ad The hospital network said the closure would affect about 2,000 vaccine appointments a day for each day they close. Read more: Scarborough Hospital forced to cancel 10,000 appointments due to lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply Vaccination clinic at Seneca College to be temporarily closed due to vaccine supply General York North and North York Toronto Health Partners say the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Seneca College will be temporarily closed from April 17 to April 26. The health network cited delays in the supply of vaccines as reasons for the closure. A clinic update will be announced near the reopening date. She said their mobile vaccination team will continue to maintain clinics in neighborhoods at high risk for vulnerable groups, such as seniors living in crowded environments and residents of group homes in North York. The story goes down the ad @NYGH_News AND @NYT_HP will temporarily close the Vaccination Clinic in Seneca from April 17 to April 26 due to delays in the supply of vaccines. Our mobile vaccination team will continue to maintain clinics for high-risk neighborhoods and vulnerable groups. Read more: https://t.co/zxf5cW8jfx pic.twitter.com/ts6DIKXvqZ – North Toronto Health Partners (@NYT_HP) April 14, 2021 Brampton mayor says he is ‘flooded’ with factory requests to host pop-up vaccination clinic Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he has received many requests from factories wanting to set up in-country vaccination clinics after the province announced it was looking at places expected by employers to administer vaccines at hotspots. The story goes down the ad “I’m filled with demands now from factories and ingredients that want to join that queue,” Brown said, calling for more doses of vaccines in the hard-hit Peel region. Trends Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82 years old

Most Canadians Say COVID-19 Vaccine Is Useful Whether They Get It or Not: Survey Ontario said jobs will be selected based on being in a hot spot, workers who cannot work from home, have had a previous outbreak or are at risk of outbreaks, and workers who mostly reside in hot spots . The province also said the employer will take responsibility for setting up, operating and financing the vaccination clinic within the country. The employer will also be responsible for vaccinating not only workers but also residents in the community. Read more: BACKGROUND: Ontario looks at vaccine clinics expected by employers Status of cases in GTA Ontario reported 4,156 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. The story goes down the ad From them: 1,254 were in Toronto

593 were in the Peel Region

476 were in the York Region

248 were in the Durham Region

192 were in the Halton Region Ontario reports more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Ontario is reporting 4,156 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province to a total of 398,835. The death toll in the province has risen to 7,610 while 28 more deaths were recorded the largest increase in deaths since mid-February and the height of a third wave. Resolved issues rose by 3,160 from the day before. The government said 54,211 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There are 1,877 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (an increase of 55 compared to the previous day) with a high history of 642 patients in intensive care units (up to 16) and 442 patients in the ICU with a ventilator ( up to 20). The story goes down the ad Ontario reported administering a total of 3,422,974 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This marks an increase of 112,817 vaccines in the last day, the highest number of vaccines administered in 24 hours. There are 337,206 people fully vaccinated with two doses. Read more: Ontario reports more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Disturbing variants in Ontario Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (first discovered in the UK), B.1.351 (first discovered in South Africa), P .1 (first discovered in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no defined origin. VOC B.1.1.7 is currently the dominant type known in 24,467 variant cases, which has increased by 3,980 since the previous day, 84 B.1.351 variant cases which has increased by three, and 176 variations of P.1 variant which is increasing by 33 The story goes down the ad Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there were 3,755 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths have been reported among staff. There are 41 current home explosions, which has increased by five from the day before. The Ministry also indicated that there are currently 19 active cases among long-term care residents and 131 active cases among staff with two and more with 16, respectively, on the last day. NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day. See link » <br />

