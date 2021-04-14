Coronavirus: In the first world, Denmark launches the AstraZeneca COVID-19 channel





COPENHAGEN – Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine altogether, following news of its possible link to very rare cases of blood clots, health authorities said. The decision will delay the planned completion of Denmark’s vaccination scheme in early August from July 25th, they said. The results of the blood clot investigation “showed real and serious side effects,” health agency head Soren Brostrom said in a statement. “Based on a general consideration, we have chosen to continue the vaccination program for all target groups without this vaccine.” The European Union’s drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a blood clot in the brain, but said the risk of death from COVID-19 was “much higher”. greater “than the risk of mortality from rare side effects. As of April 4, the European Medicines Agency had received reports of 169 CVST cases after 34 million doses of Astrazeneca were administered in the European Economic Area. The EU regulator, however, left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how to administer the vaccine. Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have resumed stroke administration, with some restricting its use to certain age groups, mainly those over the age of 50 or over 60. Denmark was the first country to initially suspend all use of the vaccine in March due to safety concerns and has also put the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold pending further investigations into a possible similar blood clot link. Nearly one million and 5.8 million of the country’s population have received the first shots, 77% receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 7.8% Moderna and 15.3% AstraZeneca. Denmark is in the process of easing restrictions as its daily level of COVID-19 infection slowed to 500-600 from a few thousand in December. (Edited by Hugh Lawson, Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)







