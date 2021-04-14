Steel workers who saw the Haynes International job revival | tidings

Operations have begun to return for 2958 United Steelworkers Local employees at Haynes International, though the market continues to be uncertain.

While fears of COVID-19 shut down the aerospace industry last year, work at Haynes International took a nose. Employees were fired voluntarily and unintentionally. Enterprise executives had pay cuts. And salaried employees were fired to cut costs while the company was taking action. The efforts proved fruitful as more employees returned to work.

As of last week, between 40 and 43 employees remained laid off, up from 91 last September. While USW Local 2958 President Dave Tocco said work for the union was getting better, he did not go where pre-COVID was and still needs a long way to go.

Revenue for Haynes International was hit hard as the tourism and aerospace business fell, and the company is feeling the effects of the pandemic more than some other industries. According to a financial analysis for the first quarter of this year, net income for the company was $ 72.2 million, compared to $ 108.5 million for the same period of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of 33.4 percent.

The reductions were, according to the report, driven directly by lower volumes due to the pandemic in the aerospace industry.

Gross profit was also at $ 1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $ 17.8 million during the first quarter of last year, the report read.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs reliable reporting, but good journalism is not cheap. Please support us by contributing. Contribute

[Haynes International] continues to experience market uncertainty due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the report reads. While visibility is still unclear, conversations with customers as well as the latest trends in order entry lead [Haynes International] to believe that its volume and revenue in the first quarter are or are at the end of this unprecedented decline. Profits for the second quarter cannot be estimated during this time of economic and market unpredictability, low volumes and unfavorable absorption of fixed costs. [Haynes International] expects to continue its strong liquidity throughout fiscal year 2021 and be positioned favorably for recovery.

Optimism lies ahead in large aircraft purchases, something that can cause the ball to roll for steel workers.

According to Tocco, Southwest Airlines may be placing a large order for the Boeing 737, one of the largest passenger aircraft on the market, which could potentially mean a revival for Haynes International. Tocco said the order could go anywhere from 200 to 224 aircraft, bringing a much-needed job to the high-performance alloy maker.

People seem to be getting safe in flight again, Tocco said. And you see the news, their number has obviously increased. And if that stays true, then hopefully the big airlines will order new jet planes and passenger planes. They ordered passenger planes and their issue was that they would start pumping.

With both orders slowly rising and returning for membership, Tocco said things seemed to be going in the right direction.

I think that’s a good sign, Tocco said. How good for a sign? Time will tell. Undoubtedly, I am happy that things have started to show positive signs instead of negative signs. For a while, you know, we didn’t have much good news, but at least for now, April is certainly growing. I can think he got it. Mars was better than it had been. It is showing signs of direction in the right direction. This is a good thing. Is it headed to the top of the direction we need? No, but they were taking. We didn’t get where we needed to be yet, but it’s better than where we were.