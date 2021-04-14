COVID-19: Some Troubled Parks in Ottawa Could See Closing Hours at 9pm – Ottawa

The city of Ottawa is moving to allow neighborhood staff and councilors to close several local parks at 9 a.m. in hopes of helping enforce the Ontarios COVID-19 home stay order.

City staff said in a memo Wednesday morning that large public gatherings, parties and other activities in local parks have put public health at risk.

Staff have identified six to 12 parks in the city that may be subject to prior closure times, city manager Steve Kanellakos told reporters Wednesday, but the decisions will need to be signed by neighborhood councilors before being put in place. place.

Once clear, Ottawa parks and recruiting staff will post signage indicating the new rules in the green spaces set out later this week, and implementation will begin over the coming weekend.

Green spaces like Mooneys Bay and federally managed Vincent Massey Park have been the subject of debate over the need for regulation this week following reports of concerns in the area over the weekend.

River Council. Riley Brockington, whose ward includes the aforementioned parks, said in an email to Global News on Wednesday that he should “iron out some things with staff” before setting early closing times. He was among those seeking a plan on Ottawa’s outdoor spaces this summer and set up the park’s capacity, an increased bylaw officer presence or detention schedule as possible solutions.

Mayor Jim Watson had moved by imposing an 8-hour curfew on city-owned parks to curb misconduct. Some neighborhood councilors and members of the public backed away from the idea as ineffective.

The latest version of the policy will put power in the hands of neighborhood councilors and remove current park closing hours until 9pm from 11pm. The parks will still open at 5am even if measures are put in place.

Watson told reporters that the targeted approach and 9 a.m. closing was staff suggestion and represented a very good compromise.

Residents can be booked if they are in the parks specified after 9pm under the new regulation, even to walk through, but Ottawas general manager of emergency services Anthony Di Monte said Wednesday that officers will use discretion to avoid penalizing people who do not cause problems.

1:58 Consequences of the anti-siege protest in Montreal





Di Monte added that while Vincent Massey Park is not under the jurisdiction of the cities, the National Capital Commission, which manages the site, had told the city it would align its stance with the new Ottawa approach.

While parks are already restricted to exercise-only use and gatherings of more than five people outside are banned under the Ontario’s home stay order, Di Monte said the early closing time which he clarified is not a curfew could assist bylaws officers address concerns before they escalate.

This gives us a means to intervene quickly and not wait until 11pm after dinner, he said in media availability after an Ottawa city council meeting.

Policy critics have pointed out that the policies of reducing hours for public spaces can be used against the most vulnerable residents of cities, including people who are homeless.

Di Monte noted that the provincial order has exceptions for the homeless, and that the regulation will try to find shelter for these people rather than ticket them.

But members of the Ottawas Black community are concerned that this is another policy that could be armed against racist residents.

Alicia-Marie LeJour, co-chair of the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition, told Global News this week that rules to restrict access to public spaces could contribute to excessive police blackout in the city.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already exposed these vulnerabilities locally, she said, citing the example of a black man being punched by an Ottawa law enforcement officer in a park last summer.

LeJour said the coalition is concerned that the new park rules give hypervigilant residents another tactic of control over Black people by calling 911 or regulations for someone walking through a park at night.

She said there is no consequence for those who call the police Black people for no reason, turning the emergency response into a tool that does more harm than good to the most vulnerable cities.

You are arming a system that aims to keep all individuals safe, she said.

1:37 The White Woman calls the Ottawa police to a black man in a park





Di Monte backed down on characterizations that the policy could be used to target vulnerable residents, saying law enforcement officers know who the rules are intended to influence.

That’s about the people we saw last weekend, celebrating, having fires and drinking, he said. The officers understand, we all understand what it is about. This has to do with a public health emergency that they were under.

LeJour also said the policy poses public health risks associated with the dense housing conditions faced by many of Ottawa Black and Indigenous residents and people of color in the city. Many people in these communities live below the poverty line in multi-generational homes, so interrupting access to green space could exacerbate the risks of natural COVID-19 transmission in these neighborhoods.

Now you are confining them to four walls and not giving them space to stand outside and move.

She blamed any unjust influence from politics on Watsons feet, saying he has not been raised on issues affecting the Black community.











1:55 Managing COVID-19 exposure risks when you are outside





