Former Prime Minister David Cameron insists he did not break any rules when he helobit the government on behalf of financial services company GreensillCapital.

Campaigners say how businesses and others gain access to UEC government ministers is not appropriate for the purpose.

What did David Camerondo do?

The former Conservative Prime Minister started working for GreensillCapital in 2018 as a senior part-time advisor. The founder of the financial firm LexGreensillhad was MrCamerons’s unpaid government adviser.

Last year, MrCameron sent a message to Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the subject of whether Greensill would take over entry into the Covidloans emergency government. It also turned out that a private drink occurred between MrCameron, health secretary Matt Hancock and LexGreensillin 2019.

In the end, Greensill was not disbursed through the Covid Corporate Financing Facility. The company collapsed into insolvency in March this year.

Mr Cameron said in a statement that he was not violating any code of conduct or government rules to represent the UK government in Greensillsbehalf.

But with a nod: As a former prime minister, I accept that communications with the government should only be done through the most official channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation.

Incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an independent inquiry into the matter.

What are the rules for lobbying?

The MrCamerons government approvedTransparency of lobbying, non-partisan campaign and union administration act 2014, four years after him he delivered a speech predicting that lobbying would be the next big scandal.

There was strong criticism of the new law at the time from MPs from all parties, transparency activists and the lobbying industry.

Activists now say MrCamerons’ recent activities prove that the scope of the legislation was not so broad.

The current system says that only consulting lobbyists should register their activities.

This means that someone working from home to advance the interests of their company or organization as accepted by MrCameron does not have to register.

The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists has already investigated the behavior of the former Prime Minister and confirmed that he was not obliged to register with them.

It raises obvious questions about how much lobbying is caught by current transparency rules.

In 2015 Transparency International UK was found that the then-new registry covered only about 4 percent of lobbyists because the vast majority are not outside advisers but work inside the home.

There are other gaps. Activists say outside lobbyists can also work behind the scenes to help clients get closer to politicians who draft letters or direct executives what to say without stating their activities.

And the 2014 Act defines lobbying very closely as a personal approach to a government minister or a senior civil servant. Communication with an MP who is not a minister would not fall within the scope of the law.

What about ministerial meetings?

In theory, it should be possible to see which companies are meeting government ministers directly without using third-party lobbyists, thanks to toseparatetransparency datapublished by the Cabinet Office.

Physical meetings and phone calls are not recorded here, but no other texts or messages. And the descriptions of what is discussed at the meeting are generally soft and uninformative.

It is clear that not all communications between interior lobbyists and ministers have been published. Details of MrCamerons’ communications with MrSunak and others came to light only because of the newspaper’s investigations.

What happens in other countries?

In particular, Canada and the United States have much stricter lobbying rules. Both countries require much more lobbyists, both advisers and internal staff, to register with the authorities.

In the US, companies are required to declare a lot that they spend to lobby politicians and databases like OpenSecrets.orgpublish the details.

This exercise cannot be repeated in Britain due to a lack of transparency on how much money has been spent on lobbying.

The US also has limited governance rules for lobbyists acting on behalf of foreign countries, and this is largely unregulated in the UK.

Is foreign influence influential?

There is no British equivalent to the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires lobbyists working for overseas clients to make disclosures about their activities.

Little information is available on how foreign countries, some of which are considered hostile to British interests, may seek to influence parliamentarians.

Last year, the Intelligence and Security Committees Russia Report stated that public relations professionals in the UK play a role in extending Russian influence which is often linked to promoting the evil interests of the Russian state.

Current legislation does not require foreign entities hiring lobbyists to register with UK authorities.

There is no way to know how much foreign entities spend to lobby in the UK, although US figures suggest that some states spend significant sums of money promoting their interests in Western countries.

Bob Seeley, a Conservative MP who wrote a report on foreign lobbying for the Henry Jackson Society think tank in February, told FactCheck: If you compare how many companies have to declare in the US despite how little they do in the UK, then either it is not happening here, which is difficult to be believed, or a lot is happening, but we do not know about it.

Right now, we are a haven for influential sellers.

We really need some kind of legislation similar to that of the United States and Australia. The US has had foreign lobbying legislation since 1938 to protect against Nazi covert influence, and Australia has had theirs for several years to help prevent Chinese unjust influence, though they do not refer to specific countries.

The eUK government has said constantly is considering whether to follow allies like the US and Australia in adopting the foreign agent registration system.

A Home Office spokesman told FactCheck today: “The government will introduce a scheme to register foreign agents as part of future legislation to combat hostile activity by states.

“This follows the review of similar laws in like-minded countries including the US and Australia.”

decision

David Camerons’s activities are still under investigation, but the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists has already said he was not asked to register with the authorities as a lobbyist.

Activists say the issue proves that the current transparency rules are full of holes: the reformist prime minister was able to gain direct access to senior ministers on behalf of a company without having to declare his activities.

Politicians from all over the House of Commons have called for an overhaul of the current system. And some of the strongest calls for stricter legislation come from the lobbying industry itself.

Rachael Clamp, Chair of the Public Affairs Group at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, said: Trying to build public trust through more transparency does not work if most lobbying is unprecedented. Under the legislation, ironically passed by the Cameron government, it is also difficult for the public to ever learn about lobbying activity like this. What has come to light, in this case, serves to highlight how inadequate the legislation is.

We are happy to call for the expansion of regulations on behalf of the industry to include all lobbying activity because failure to do so further undermines the important work of lobbyists who, once again, are not involved in a lobbying scandal.