$ 26 million for updates for the public, Peterborough area Catholic schools to defend against COVID-19 – Peterborough





Public and Catholic school boards in Peterborough and the surrounding area will receive more than $ 26 million combined in government funding to upgrade school infrastructure to protect against COVID-19. The funding was part of a joint announcement Wednesday by the governments of Ontario and Canada through the COVID-19 Infrastructure Support Infrastructure Program of the Canada Investment Infrastructure Program. The Fed is providing $ 525.2 million while Ontario is contributing $ 131.3 million in projects to 3,800 projects in nearly 3,900 schools and co-located childcare institutions on 74 school boards. Read more: Peterborough area school boards prepare for virtual learning amid school closures across the county For central Ontario, the following public and Catholic school boards will receive funding: Two French school boards are also receiving funding: The story goes down the ad Conseil scolaire Viamonde: $ 11,024,000 (three schools in Durham region)

Mon Avenir Catholic School Board: $ 8,782,425 (one school in Peterborough: Monseigneur-Jamot Catholic School) Funding will support new construction, updates and upgrades to co-located schools and childcare institutions. Projects may include HVAC renovations to improve air quality, installation of water bottling stations, and space configuration, such as new walls and doors to increase physical distance. “Student health and well-being remains a top priority for our government,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure. “Based on previous investments, this funding will help support of important updates for local schools. “ Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Communitys, says pandemics had a major impact on the well-being of students, parents and teachers. “As we continue to fight this crisis, providing a safe learning environment for our children is essential,” she said. “That’s why the Government of Canada is investing 80 cents on every dollar for a total of over $ 500 million to make schools across Ontario safer for students and teachers. These projects will improve air quality, install more hand washing stations, and support a better physical distance. They are part of the federal government’s support to help Canadians cross the pandemic safely, create good jobs across the province, and build stronger, more resilient communities. Southumberland-Peterborough South MP David Piccini echoed the sentiment. The story goes down the ad “This investment will help further improve school safety and support parents, staff and students who want personal learning to be protected,” he said. More to come.









