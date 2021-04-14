International
Liberals expected to spend heavily on federal budget as pandemics drag on, elections approach – National
The Liberal Government of Canada will keep its promise to spend heavily when it presents its first budget in two years next week amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of elections expected in the coming months.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has vowed to do “everything it takes” to support Canadians and in November pledged up to $ 100 billion in stimulus for three years to “start-fast” an economic recovery into what is likely to be a crucial year for her party.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals depend on the support of at least one opposition group to pass laws, and senior party members have said the election is likely within months as they require a clear majority and a free hand to legislate.
Liberals decide to dive deeper into child care into the next federal budget
Moreover, by September, all Canadians who want to be vaccinated will be, Trudeau said.
Freeland has said the pandemic created a “window” of opportunity for a national childcare plan and that this will be reflected in next Monday’s budget along with spending to accelerate Canada’s shift to a more sustainable economy.
“It will be a green and innovative recovery plan aimed at job creation,” said a government source who declined to comment on specific measures. The budget will be aimed at helping those who have “suffered the most” from the effects of the pandemic, the source said.
Critics say the government would be better off stopping blockbuster spending because the economy has shown it is poised to pull back and prevent the country from collecting too much debt.
Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections
“It is clear that a stimulant package of garden diversity is the last thing we need. This is accumulated debt, ”said Don Drummond, an economist at Queen’s University in Ontario.
“The risk is that at some point interest rates will rise and we will be in trouble,” he said, pointing to the mid-1990s when Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio skyrocketed, leading to declines. of appraisal agency and years of savings.
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.25% to counter the economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis and has said rates will not rise until the labor market slows down, currently projected for 2023. That could change when it releases new forecasts on April 21st.
Expansion of the economy
More than three million Canadians lost their jobs due to the pandemic. As of March, before a third wave forced new blockades, only 296,000 remained unemployed due to COVID.
Despite still high unemployment levels in the hard-hit service sectors, the economy has expanded for nine consecutive months even as the provinces have adjusted health restrictions to counter waves of infections.
“Once we see the steady reopening, we think the recovery will be a very lonely moment,” said Josh Nye, a senior economist at RBC Economics.
“We think the Canadian economy will be operating fairly close to full capacity by this time next year,” he said.
Most Canadians Want a Reasonable Plan to Return to a Balanced Budget: Ipsos
Economists surveyed by Reuters expect Freeland to project a deficit in the $ 133 billion to $ 175 billion range for fiscal 2021/22, from a deficit forecast of $ 121.2 billion C in November.
The deficit for fiscal year 2020/21 ended in March is projected by the government to exceed a record $ 381.6 billion.
Canada on Monday announced a $ 5.9 billion bailout package for the country’s largest airline, Air Canada, and said talks were ongoing with carrier No. 2 WestJet Airlines Ltd and others.
picture credit
