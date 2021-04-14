Trudeau’s stimulus push is in trouble as the economy heats up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to pitch tens of billions of dollars in new spending after amassing one of the largest deficits in developed countries. There is a problem: The Canadian economy does not need it.

Not only are Canadians down to hundreds of billions of unspent money – in part because Trudeaus virus aid programs were among the most generous everywhere – but Joe Bidens’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package is adding to a wave of unprecedented U.S. spending spilling over border, rising fluids in Canada and Mexico as well.

As a result, the northern nations’ economy is recovering faster than expected: 90 percent of jobs lost when the pandemic hit are recovered and the job market is coming from two months of huge profits. Confidence gauges have risen close to records and economic growth this year is expected to be the fastest in five decades.

The prime minister has signaled plans for up to $ 100 billion in additional spending on priorities such as childcare in his April 19 budget. But the economic downturn has many – including Canada’s most powerful banker – questioning the wisdom of an expansionary fiscal policy.

I would advise that we do not want to overdo it, said David McKay, chief executive of the Royal Bank of Canada, last week when asked about the budget. Why not keep our powder dry and see how we heal, knowing we got this dry powder to intervene quickly – as we showed we could do last year – if things are not going the way we hoped .

It is not a new concern in a country with decades of political consensus that deficits should be small, temporary or non-existent. The COVID-19 pandemic shattered that ideal, with the federal government having a 17% shortfall in gross domestic product in the fiscal year ending March 31, according to forecasts by the parliamentary budget office.

Electoral Policy

Political considerations are essential. The incumbent Liberals in Trudeau retained power but lost their parliamentary majority in 2019, forcing the government to rely on opposition parties to pass legislation. Polls put the prime minister’s party at an advantage and he may want to use a large spending budget as a panel for new elections, with one eye to regain his majority.

Concerns about the deficit led the Trudeaus government, four months ago, to pledge that any new spending would be linked to labor market outcomes. Now that the job market looks strong, Trudeau and his finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, are likely to try another area of ​​sales – one focused on long-term growth and social justice, rather than an economic emergency.

Trudeau has been raising the issue of deficits since his first day in office. Infrastructure is being destroyed. Incomes for many remain stagnant as they grow for the slightly richer and the gap widens during the pandemic, according to economists at the Canadian Commerce Bank. Now with interest rates so low, there is an opportunity to use the government’s borrowing power to boost growth for years to come.

What Bloomberg Economics says …

Canada’s response to the peer pandemic. Nevertheless, our analysis shows that even under the lesser interest rate scenarios, the country would still enjoy relatively low debt interest rates. Decades of tightening fiscal belts provided space to operate.

–Andrew Husby, economist

This argument gets a charming ear from some analysts. Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at the Bank of Nova Scotia, believes the country can set aside the deficit for a little longer as long as spending focuses on fixing long-term growth problems – just as Biden is trying to overwhelm the US economy with road costs, mass transit, broadband and other projects.

Prior to the pandemic, Canada was in a state of low growth, rocked by an aging workforce and slow productivity. This has not improved under Trudeau.

Americans are basically saying they will push the envelope, Perrault said in an interview. If it is a well-thought-out plan to raise the living standards in the country, to increase the potential output, in my mind it will be a bit difficult to be critical of this.

An additional $ 150 billion would make sense, Perrault said. (Per capita, that would be equivalent to about $ 1 trillion in the US)

Above all, Canadian government debt remains lower than most Group of Seven countries, even with the dramatic increase last year. This means that public finances are less vulnerable to any rate hike.

But there is something troubling for Canadians about the deteriorating fiscal picture in Ottawa. Prior to the pandemic, the federal government was the part of the economy that did not accumulate thousands of debts.

Mortgage-hungry households and their businesses have borrowed like crazy, bringing Canada’s total debt outside the financial sector to about 350 percent of GDP, well above the average for advanced economies.

In a poll last month by Nanos Research for Bloomberg News, more than 80 percent of respondents said they care about the amount of red ink. Canadians want stimulus and are okay with the deficit, but care about size, pollster Nik Nanos said by email.

Bigger deficit skeptics say Bidens’ fiscal policy favors less spending in Canada, which would remove US stimulus for free. In Mexico, which is another big winner from US pandemic spending, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has run one of the tightest budgets in the world through the COVID-19 crisis.

With an election expected in Canada, it will be a tough balancing act.

Trudeau hopes an ambitious agenda will cement his political legacy. Freeland, the first woman to be finance minister, will also want to leave her mark. At the same time, both will be wary of noisy voters – they are reluctant to lose a rare lead over the Conservative Party for fiscal management.

For economists, just as important as the size of the deficit is what it is spent on.

Are the measures short-term? Then Id said, yes it would be a lot, said Beata Caranci, chief economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, in an interview. Is it about long-term structural change? That would be positive.