But this year on April 1, Nioka and Colin Chatfield reunited their family in their white mini-van, took a cake from the local bakery and headed to their son’s grave in Armidale Cemetery to mark what they would like had been his 26th birthday.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains an image of a person who has died.

“The fun we had before, it’s all gone, now a memory,” Mr Chatfield said.

Tane Chatfield died at Tamworth Hospital in September 2017, two days after being found unconscious in his prison cell.

He is one of more than 450 First Nations people who have died in custody in the 30 years since a historic investigation yielded a plan to stop such deaths.

Tane Chatfield died in custody in September 2017. ( News ABC

An investigation last year found that the 22-year-old took his own life a finding his family does not accept.

“We do not know what happened in that cell,” Ms Chatfield said.

“All I know is that it’s a really big lack of duty of care.”

“They were bound by their policies and procedures to keep my son safe.”

The coroner reviewing Tane’s death, Harriet Grahame, called for the removal of the hanging dots in the cells at the Tamworth Correctional Center.

“Judges have recommended removing the hanging points for many years,” she said.

“The issue needs to be taken seriously.”

Nioka and Colin Chatfield say a failure of care duty led to the death of their son Tane in custody in September 2017. ( News ABC

The main incarceration rate for the crisis

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Deaths in Care first requested the removal of the hanging points in 1991.

It is one of more than a hundred recommendations that have not yet been implemented since the investigation presented its report 30 years ago.

“This is a national disgrace,” said Labor Sen. Pat Dodson.

Senator Dodson was one of five commissioners of inquiry.

“Thirty years later, we have almost 500 people who have died and we are starting to have the same feeling that there is negligence, that people do not care, [that] there is irresponsibility, “he said.

“If the political leadership at the top does not get in the ear too soon, we will have a real crisis in our hands, similar to what we had back in the time of the royal commission.”

Senator Pat Dodson was one of the commissioners in the investigation. ( Stefan Postles / Getty Images

About 60 percent of the royal commission’s recommendations have been fully implemented, according to a 2018 report by Deloitte.

Senator Dodson has called on Indigenous Australian Minister Ken Wyatt to work with top indigenous groups to create a national plan to change the top.

Mr Wyatt said this was already in motion through the creation of two justice objectives in the Gap Closure agreement, which aim to reduce the rate of indigenous adults and juveniles in prison by 15 and 30 per cent respectively within a decade.

“We are not in a national crisis in terms of people dying because of the actions of a prison guard or a police officer,” he said.

“Where we have the crisis are the fundamental issues that affect incarceration rates.”

The royal commission found that indigenous people were no more likely to die in prison than non-indigenous prisoners.

But as a part of the whole population, indigenous people were more likely to die in custody because they were more likely to be in custody.

He said prison should be a last resort for Aboriginal people and the Torres Strait Islands. But since 1991, the indigenous prison population has doubled from 14 percent to 29 percent.

This is despite a drop in crime rates, said Chris Cunneen, a professor of criminology at Sydney University of Technology.

“It has nothing to do with the scale of the crime, it has to do with governments relying on punitive approaches to law and order, relying on jail,” he said.

“And the result of that is that poor and marginalized and racist groups like the people of the First Nations are pet food that end up behind jail bars.”

The family vows to continue the war

Protesters gathered across the country this week to call for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Darren Brady found himself on the front lines of the protest movement after his aunt, Birri Gubba wife Sherry Tilberoo, died in a police cell in Brisbane last year.

Darren Brady joined protests against Aboriginal deaths in custody after his wife, Birri Gubba Sherry Tilberoo, died in a police cell in Brisbane last year. ( Supplied: Jerry Rickard

“As a family, we would always be part of those spaces, those protests, but always behind,” he said.

“It was interesting to see how we were forced to literally, you can feel it, we were forced to be there at the front.”

Mr Brady and his family hope a coronary inquiry will provide answers regarding Ms. Tilberoo’s death.

In the meantime, he is talking about giving her the aunt who gave him so much.

“I believe we can make this move forward positively and successfully to achieve no deaths in custody,” he said.

“I will continue to be irritated and tired, but now I will continue to struggle to make sure this happens.”

“It just sucks that we have to fight and not be someone who can enjoy life more.”