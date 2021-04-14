Unemployment to stay above pre-pandemic level until at least 2025





A form of Covid-19 restrictions on personal freedoms will remain in place until the end of the year and over the next year, said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Speaking as he published his latest economic forecasts, Mr Donohoe and Minister of Public Expenditure Michael McGrath describe a bleak picture regarding public finances and national debt.

As revealed by Irish Examiner earlier Wednesday, the state is likely to need to borrow $ 18 billion this year in order to pay its way, over the $ 18.5 billion it borrowed last year. As a result, national debt is projected to rise to 239.3 billion this year, the equivalent of 111.8% of the country’s economic output. This would place the Irish debt ratio among the highest in the developed world. That is up to $ 218 billion in national debt recorded at the end of last year. corporate tax Mr Donohoe has been forced to factor in about $ 2 billion in lower annual corporate tax revenue by 2025. The government expects corporate tax revenues to continue to rise in the coming years, but at a much slower pace than has been seen in recent years. Unemployment should remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025 thus placing a greater burden on tax revenues through welfare support. Presenting new economic forecasts in the Stability Program Update, sent each spring to Brussels, Mr Donohoe and Mr McGrath tried to present a positive tone by saying a stronger increase could help bring the budget back close to equilibrium by in 2023 or 2024. Covid-19 support payments Mr McGrath said so far Covid-19 support payments to workers and companies have reached $ 28 billion with another $ 12 billion made this year. He said that now, the level of support for Covid-19 will drop to about 4 billion in 2022, but insisted that the Oktobers budget will not be drafted on the basis of austerity measures. I’m certainly not lining people up for a savings budget in 2022, he said. Mr McGrath said that while the numbers submitted to the SPU are based on wage support and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) ending in June, he stated that there would be no advantage in stopping payments and indicated that the Government will continue to extend support while restrictions remain in place. Mr. Donohoe, in response to Irish Examiner, said that these years the figures are based on what he called a moderation of the restrictions that occurred in 2021 and the transition to a lower level of restrictions in 2022. He did not specify when such restrictions would end but made it clear that Ireland would remain under some form of restriction next year.

