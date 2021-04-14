Flag follows trade: Chief of Navy in China





NEW DELHI: With China making efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian Ocean Strategic Region (IOR), Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said Wednesday that it was not surprising that China Navy was coming and going operated in the IOR as Beijing energy sources, markets and resources are located in the west. As they say, the flag follows the trade, Singh said during a discussion on challenges in the Indo-Pacific region at the Raisina Dialogue. China’s fleet has capability and purpose, and I anticipate a continued focus on their growth in the near future. They want to copy US Navy carrier battle groups but the development of carrier air force will take time, Singh said, answering a question about China being decided by aircraft carriers. China currently operates two CV-16 Liaoning and CV-17 Shandong aircraft carriers. He is building a third carrier. The US believes the Chinese footprint in the IOR will grow in the coming years. China is building a third aircraft carrier with a flat deck and its fleet will operate in the Indian Ocean in the coming years, said Admiral Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. India is guarding China’s aggressive moves in the South China Sea and is taking steps to ensure the Chinese navy does not cross muscles in the Indian Ocean where ready-to-fight Indian warships are conducting day-to-day surveillance for any unusual activity. The Chinese are definitely in the IOR already, said maritime affairs expert Admiral Revenge Sudarshan Shrikhande (retd). They have come here (IOR) to stay, play and say a word. Through stable and overlapping deployments, potentially more bases and partners; Chinas multidimensional military power with naval power at the top is something to think about carefully, Shrikhande said. Aggressive Chinese naval actions and asymmetric activities undermine the rule-based order and pose a major challenge, Davidson said. The Indo-Pacific region is in competition between a closed and authoritarian vision of Beijing and the idea of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific, the US commander said. Davidson said China tried to exploit the current pandemic with increased military aggression across the Indo-Pacific and its goal was to undermine international law and norms. From conducting naval exercises with like-minded countries to reaching the IOR states, the Indian Navy is focusing on controlling China’s growing ambitions in the region and sending a strong message that the Beijing game in the South China Sea does not can be repeated in the Indian Ocean. The navies of India and the US recently completed multilateral drills at the eastern IOR. France together with the Quad navies of India, USA, Japan and Australia conducts complex naval exercises to increase the interaction between their navies from April 5 to April 7. Singh said Quad started as a consulting group and has evolved and grown organically. He said India has a high degree of engagement and interaction with the navies of Quad countries.

