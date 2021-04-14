China, Russia seen as biggest threats by Intel chiefs IntelExBulletin

footprint Graeme Jennings / AP Graeme Jennings / AP

Top U.S. intelligence officials gave their assessment of the worldwide threats affecting U.S. interests, focusing on cyber security and military concerns posed by Beijing and Moscow, but also the threat of domestic and international terrorism.

It was the first such assessment formally presented at a congressional hearing in two years, due to tensions between former President Donald Trump and the nation’s intelligence community.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, in her opening remarks to lawmakers in the Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed the language in the intelligence community annual threat assessment, officially released on Tuesday. She described China as “a near-peer competitor that challenges the United States in many arenas while pushing to revise global norms in ways that favor the Chinese authoritarian system.”

Her opening statement also touched on concerns about Russia’s efforts to undermine U.S. influence, Iran’s contributions to instability in the Middle East, global terrorism, and the threat of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In addition to Haines, CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director General Paul Nakasone, and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Scott Berrier also appeared before the committee to discuss the findings. rating.

Among other things, the assessment stated that Beijing sees “an epoch-making geopolitical shift” that has taken place in its favor at the expense of the US. It also concluded that Russia continues to use cyber attacks to target critical US infrastructure Tehran. , the report said, will seek to avoid direct conflict with the US by calibrating the attacks so as not to provoke a response from Washington. Finally, it is speculated that North Korea may be considering a resumption of nuclear or long-range missile tests this year.

The four countries “have demonstrated the ability and intent to advance their interests at the expense of the United States and its allies, despite the pandemic,” according to the assessment.

However, Senate intelligence chief interlocutors showed particular interest in cyber threats, noting the Russia-linked and widespread SolarWinds attack that infected a staggering breadth of U.S.-based computer systems.

President Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Suggested that the U.S. might want to “develop new international norms where certain types of attacks are prohibited, just as the use of chemicals or bio-weapons is prohibited.”

The hearings also touch on domestic and international terrorism, as well as President Biden’s plan to withdraw the remaining US forces from Afghanistan.

Asked if the “new authorities” were needed to defend themselves against cyber threats, NSA Director Nakasone said he “was not seeking legal authority for either the NSA or the US Cyber ​​Command”.

“With an adversary who has increased his purpose, scale and sophistication, we must understand that there are blind spots in our nation today,” he said. “One of the blind spots that our opponents are using is the fact that they are using US infrastructure.”

China

Tuesday’s assessment said Beijing viewed competition with the US “as part of an epoch-making geopolitical shift” and Washington aimed to “curb China’s growth”.

“Beijing is increasingly combining its growing military power with its economic, technological and diplomatic power to maintain the PKK [Chinese Communist Party]”ensure what it sees as its territory and regional supremacy and pursue international co-operation at the expense of Washington,” the report said.

The estimate also predicted that China would at least double the size of its nuclear stockpiles in the next decade, deploying a complete Cold War-style trio of intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers and capable submarines. ballistic missiles.

China’s ballistic missile arsenal “more survivable, more diverse and on higher alert than in the past, including nuclear missile systems designed to manage regional escalation and provide an intercontinental second strike capability” , the report said.

He warned that “Beijing is not interested in arms control agreements that limit its modernization plans and will not agree to substantive negotiations blocking the US or Russian nuclear advantage.”

The assessment particularly highlighted China’s expansive claims and increasingly secure presence in the South China Sea, saying “Beijing will continue to intimidate rival contenders and use a growing number of air, sea and maritime law enforcement platforms. to signal to Southeast Asian countries that China has effective control over the disputed areas. “

He also predicted that he would increase pressure on Taiwan for unification and criticize any US efforts to move closer to Taipei.

Committee-ranked Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida asked about the hypothesis that a leak from a virus-based lab in China could be the source of the coronavirus virus pandemic.

“The intelligence community does not know exactly what, where or when the coronavirus first appeared,” she admitted.

FBI Director Wray reminded lawmakers of several arrests last year of people involved in what prosecutors describe as a Chinese government operation to carry out “uncoordinated, illegal law enforcement activities” aimed at tracking down and repatriating Chinese dissidents residing in the United States.

“It’s an indication and illustration of how challenging and diverse this particular threat is,” Wray said. “We now have over 2,000 investigations related to the Chinese government.”

He said that in one area alone economic espionage linked to Chinese government investigations increased by about 1,300% over the past few years.

China’s growing space capabilities are also noted in the report, including Beijing’s plans for a low-orbit space station, a lunar base and its ground-based and space-based anti-satellite weapons campaign.

“There is simply no question as to the general issue that China has focused on achieving leadership in space, indeed, compared to the United States, and has worked hard on a variety of different efforts in this area to prove what it is. supposed to be our leadership in these areas, “Haines said.

Russia

Moscow is likely to continue the Cold War-style confrontation with the US and its allies, exerting influence through arms and energy deals, to further its goals.

“In the Western Hemisphere, Russia has expanded its engagement with Venezuela, supported Cuba, and used arms and energy deals to try to expand access to markets and natural resources in Latin America, in part to offset some of the effects of sanctions, “the assessment said. “In the former Soviet Union, Moscow is well positioned to increase its role in the Caucasus, to intervene in Belarus if it deems it necessary and to continue destabilization efforts against Ukraine while settlement talks remain stalled and fighting low level continue. “

In 2014, Russian forces infiltrated and annexed to Crimea a territory in the Black Sea that had long been considered part of Ukraine. Moscow has also waged a proxy war against Kyiv in the east of the country it has done took more than 13,000 lives. In recent days, tensions have escalated further, with Kiev claiming that 40,000 Russian troops have gathered on its eastern border and another 40,000 have been stationed in Crimea.

Responding to a question about the importance of Russian troop movements near Ukraine by Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Roy Blunt, CIA Director Burns called the construction “a serious concern,” and suggested it could be “a way to prove intimidation of the Ukrainian leadership “.

“But construction has also reached the point where it can be the basis of a limited military intervention,” he said.

Russia was continuing to launch cyber-attacks aimed at “critical infrastructure, including submarine cables and industrial control systems, in the United States and in allied and partner countries,” the threat assessment said, adding that such attacks erode capabilities and demonstrate capability. of Moscow to damage infrastructure during a crisis. “

Terrorism

The intelligence community assessment said ISIS and al-Qaeda continue to pose threats to U.S. interests overseas and “they also seek to carry out attacks within the United States, although sustained pressure from the CT and their allies has largely degraded the ability of to do so. “

Even so, “US-based actors alone and small cells with a wide range of ideological motivations pose a greater immediate internal threat. We see this single actor threat manifested as within the extremists of Domestic Violence (HVEs), which are inspired by al-Qa’ida and ISIS, and Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs), who carry out terrorist acts for ideological purposes stemming from internal influences, such as racial prejudice and anti-government sentiments. “

Asked about how the FBI views the QAnon conspiracy movement, Wray said the bureau has a “focus on violence despite inspiration”.

He described QAnon as “a set of complex conspiracy theories promoted mainly on the internet, which have turned into more movements”.

“Like many other conspiracy theories, the effects of COVID social isolation, financial hardship, etc., all exacerbate people’s vulnerability to those theories,” he said.

“Where there is an inspiration for federal crime, we will pursue it aggressively.”