Guardians wanted: Canada opens door to wider immigration as pandemic lowers arrivals





TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada is offering permanent residency to about 90,000 foreign students and workers in jobs such as plumbing and cleaning as it steps up efforts to meet an annual immigration target that has helped boost economic growth in recent years. Canada has welcomed 70,000 new permanent residents so far this year, according to official figures provided to Reuters, proportionally far from the 2021 governments’ goal of 401,000. Three-quarters of those 70,000 already lived in the country. With Canada’s borders closed and COVID-19 rampant, the goal is difficult to achieve. So the government is focusing on a group of immigrants already within its borders. The program announced Wednesday invites 20,000 health workers, 40,000 international students and 30,000 core workers from other sectors to apply for permanent residence. This has been an extremely challenging year, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview. He has shone a bright light on the extraordinary contributions of local temporary immigrants who are already in Canada. Last year Canada added just 184,370 new permanent residents, the fewest since 1998 and well below its 341,000 targets. As part of governments ‘economic growth strategy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tried to bring about 1% of the countries’ population to nearly 38 million each year. Mendicino called this invitation of the years an unprecedented step in creating a faster and broader path to permanent residency for non-professional or high-tech professions normally aimed at Canada. Dozens of skilled occupations are currently considered essential, from plumbers and cleaners to farm workers and butchers. The pandemic has done us a disservice in the sense that we now recognize the value of these peoples, said University of Ottawa immigration law professor Jamie Chai Yun Liew. Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; edited by John Stonestreet

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos