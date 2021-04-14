Strike sees attacks on the RTC crew that hit the road and damage to 60 buses





The protest will continue; all our collaborators are participating in the strike peacefully



The indefinite strike by corporate road transport workers (RTC) workers, which entered its eighth day on Wednesday, has seen many bus crew incidents being attacked by suspected colleagues or family members of workers across Karnataka. In addition to the attack cases, angry protesters pelted stones and damaged more than 60 buses, including luxury air-conditioned buses. Up to 35 buses in the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) fleet have been stoned so far. Guarantee safety: CM Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed the Interior Department to ensure security for all buses, and if possible, deploy a soldier on each bus. After driver videos went viral on social media, RTCs also began taking harsh action against people involved in the attacks. BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha said, in Bengaluru, there were two cases of attacks on our drivers. One of the drivers at the Peenay depot was attacked by five women, including a corporate employee. Those who instigated the attack have been arrested and the working woman has been removed from service. Since the start of the strike on April 7, police have set up more than 10 FIRs based on complaints filed by the KSRTC bus crew. It’s sad that some of employees get involved in damaging their buses. They are not only causing corporate losses but also endangering the lives of passengers. Recently, in Bagepalli, an AC bus connected to Hyderabad was damaged and a passenger was injured, a KSRTC official said, adding that in most cases the windows were broken. A driver of a KSRTC bus said, A few days ago, while I was traveling to Mysuru, about 15 to 20 people stopped the bus in Kengeri. To embarrass me, they crowned me and touched my feet. Wasshte made to mock me. Fortunately, they did not hurt the bus, and let me go. I am from a poor background and have my financial commitments. If I go on strike. I will lose my salary, which I have to pay my bills. RTCs have suffered revenue losses of Rs. 152 crore from 7 to 14 April due to ongoing strike. Those workers who did not return to work said they would continue the strike on Thursday. The Karnataka State Road Transport Workers Union said the strike will continue until their demands are met. League president R. Chandrashekar, while condemning the violence, said: In the coming days, we will hold candlelight marches and protests outside MLA homes. The government has not called us for any talks and our strike will continue until our demands are met. Protesting workers want salaries according to the recommendations of the Sixth Payments Commission. He said, “We do not support any kind of violence.” We have given clear instructions to all those employees associated with us not to dare stones on the buses. All our collaborators are participating in the strike peacefully. Reserved for protest Meanwhile, Bengaluru police reserved league honorary president Kodihalli Chandrashekar and 15 others under the Epidemic Disease (Amendment) Act and the illegal assembly for organizing a protest in the Mysore Bank district here Monday morning. According to police, the protest dispersed traffic during rush hour travel.

