Fed commits nearly $ 500K to new project to fight human trafficking in Alberta





Content of the article Indigenous women are leading a new collaborative project aimed at combating trafficking in human beings in Alberta. Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced the project entitled Integrated Response to Victims of Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation: Red Deer North, Alberta on Wednesday. The federal government has committed nearly $ 500,000 over four years to REACH Edmonton, who will oversee the project. The object of this project is to develop a coordinated community response to victims of human trafficking and Red Deer and Edmonton and surrounding communities, driven by their needs, Blair said. All aspects of this project will be provided in a culturally informed and sensitive way, led by indigenous women. Working closely with law enforcement and community partners, such as the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and the Center for the Elimination of All Sexual Exploitation (CEASE), the project will help identify sites where individuals may be at increased risk of trafficking.

Content of the article This in turn can help provide intervention and immediate security and transitional support for victims of this horrific crime, Blair said. Funding will also help REACH Edmonton, an organization focused on enhancing safety and community involvement, develop an Alberta-specific curriculum and training for front-line employees who may encounter victims of human trafficking. This curriculum will increase the capacity of law enforcement, service providers and shelter staff to meet the needs of victims of human trafficking in a way that is trauma-aware and sensitive to the victims’ lived experience. Between 2009 and 2016, according to Statistics Canada, 8.2 percent of all human trafficking cases in Canada were reported in Alberta. That number is behind Quebec, at 13.6 percent, and Ontario, at 65.8 percent. Jan Fox, executive director of REACH Edmonton, said she has heard anecdotally that trafficking has gone underground and has become much worse through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the hope is with this new funding and co-operation with police and other agencies, they will be able to get a better look at the human trafficking situation in Alberta. REACH Edmonton will also work to educate other sectors related to human trafficking, such as the hotel industry, hairdressers and barber shops. They will also ensure that training for front-line responders is informed about trauma and supports victims. We were building the training as we were going now, but it will have a lot to do with understanding what to look for, how to approach it and how to find immediate resources, Fox said. We may find that there are gaps in terms of services available. Importers It is important to know. And everything we do will be based heavily on evidence. [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos