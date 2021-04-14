Food packages arrive in favelas of Brazil as the pandemic ignites the tide of hunger





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil is one of the world’s most important agricultural producers, but millions of people in Latin America’s largest country are trying to put food on the table as the COVID-19 explosion wreaks havoc on the economy. To combat the growing hunger, a group called the G-10 Favelas has begun distributing basic food packages to slums in the city of Sao Paulo. By the end of this month, 30,000 tonnes will have been delivered, she says. The group distributed parcels to Brazilians waiting in long lines, distanced from society at the Heliopolis favela on Wednesday. Among those who received a package was Irami Castro, who said she was grateful for the help. “I thank God because I need it today. I am a widow, I have no help, I have nothing,” she said. Brazil has become one of the most affected countries in the world by the pandemic, with about 4,000 people a day dying from COVID-19. The health care system is on the verge of collapse in Sao Paulo. The blast has created a political crisis for President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s pole-axis economy, and has caused growing suffering for the country’s poorest residents. The Getulio Vargas Foundation estimates that 12.8% of Brazil’s population, about 27 million people now live below the poverty line of 246 reais ($ 43) a month, more than when the data series began a decade ago. Approximately 66 million Brazilians received a government money transfer program last year. This nearly $ 60 billion basic income explosion mitigated the economic shock of the coronavirus, boosted Bolsonaro’s popularity, and overcame poverty. However, it expired at the end of last year. A new aid package, starting this month, will provide four monthly transfers with an average of 250 reais to a closer population. “This action of donating food to the slums is very important because it is giving these residents the opportunity to be able to eat for at least a month,” said Gilson Rodrigues, president of the G-10 association. “We are living in the hunger of Brazil.” (Report by Leonardo Benassatto, Edited by Rosalba O’Brien)

