



The fund said only 55% of girls and women in 57 countries are able to decide whether to have sex, use contraceptives and seek health care such as sexual and reproductive health services. The story goes down the ad Denial of bodily autonomy is a violation of the fundamental rights of women and girls that reinforces inequalities and perpetuates violence stemming from gender discrimination, said the executive director of the funds, Dr. Natalia Kanem. The fact that almost half of women are still unable to make their own decisions about whether or not to have sex, use contraception, or seek health care should make us all angry. According to the report, My Body is Myself, percentages vary across the region. While 76% of teenage girls and women in East and Southeast Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean can make decisions about sex, contraception and health care, less than 50% can do in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and South Asia, he said. reports. The story goes down the ad There are also differences within regions. Citing an example, the report said that in three countries in sub-Saharan Africa – Mali, Niger and Senegal – less than 10% of teenage girls and women control all three of these decisions. The regional difference between the countries for the three decisions is less pronounced elsewhere but still varies greatly, ranging from 33% to 77% in Central and South Asia, from 40% to 81% in East and Southeast Asia, and from 59% in 87% in Latin America and the Caribbean, the report said. The fund, which now calls itself the UN sexual and reproductive health agency, also cited discrepancies within countries. In Mali, for example, 77% of women make independent or joint decisions about contraception, but only 22% are able to do the same when it comes to health care, the report said. In Ethiopia only 53% of women can say no to sex, while 94% can make independent or joint decisions about contraception. The story goes down the ad Kanem went on to say that many women are also denied the right to choose the person they marry, or the right time to have a child because of race, sex, sexual orientation, age or ability. True and sustainable progress depends largely on eradicating gender inequality and all forms of discrimination and transforming the social and economic structures that sustain them, she said. In this, men must become allies. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

