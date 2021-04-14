Koronavirus | Hospitals forced to evacuate patients as cases increase in Bihar





As the number of COVID-19 patients multiplies, there are long queues of patients outside hospitals in Patna and bodies waiting their turn outside the cream fields. One Minister and two senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) were among 4,157 new COVID-19 cases reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Three major government hospitals in Patna Patna College and Medical Hospitals (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospitals (NMCH) and the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are said to be overcrowded. AIIMS, Patna, is arranging extra beds, said Sanjiv Kumar, Nodal officer for COVID-19 at the hospital. At least 70 ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients had to return from the hospital on Tuesday due to lack of beds, he said. Beds in private hospitals like Ruban, Paras, Ford and Jagdish are also full and many are said to be waiting for admissions there. New patients can only be admitted after existing patients have been released, said Dr. Satyajeet Singh at Ruban Hospital. We had to remove some patients as there are no beds. We are sorry for them, but we are powerless, said the administrative manager of a city hospital. Government hospitals in Patna have a total of 359 beds, while private hospitals have 832 beds for patients with COVID-19. As many as 18,466 people in the state have tested positive in the last seven days and over 50 have died. On Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni and two senior IAS officers came out positive. On Tuesday, IAS officer Vijay Ranjan died at AIIMS, Patna. The government has sent three senior IAS officials to three government hospitals in Patna for a week to monitor patients’ rushing and treatment following the sudden rise in cases. Health Minister Mangal Pandey and State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal have been visiting government hospitals to monitor the situation. On Tuesday, a retired soldier Vinod Singh from Lakhisarai died in an ambulance at the NMCHs premises while authorities were allegedly busy preparing for the Ministers’ visit. When other city hospitals refused to admit my dad, we took him to the NMCH on Tuesday. But hospital authorities kept us waiting outside in the scorching summer heat for an hour and a half, said his son Abhimanyu Kumar. However, hospital authorities said the patient was brought dead. Such incidents are unfortunate. For several days now, the number of cases has increased and efforts are being made to upgrade equipment in hospitals, Mr Pandey said later. Outside the Bansh Ghat cremation grounds, family members of COVID-19 victims have to wait in line for long hours. They claim workers are demanding big money for early burning. The normal fee for electric creams is 300. The government has made the burning of COVID-19 patients free, but they took me 16,000. If this is not extortion, what is? said Brajraj, the son of a COVID-19 victim. Many complained that they were made to wait for eight or nine hours.

