



Istanbul, 14 April 2021 The Supreme Court of Appeal of Turkey today overturned the sentences of journalists Ahmet Altan and Nazl Ilcak, who were found guilty of aiding a terrorist organization and sentenced to 10 years and a half, eight years and nine months, respectively. in a 2019 retrial, according to to reports and CPJ research. Both journalists had been released in 2019 for serving time, but Turkish authorities reinstated Altan eight days later after prosecutors appealed his release. Today he was released and taken home in a taxi, said the reports. While Ahmet Altan should not have spent even a day behind bars, we welcome the news that he is finally free, said Gulnoza Said, CPJs Europe and Central Asia program coordinator. Turkish authorities should not repeat the mistake of resetting Altan as they did in 2019 and should allow him to live and work freely. All journalists imprisoned for their work in Turkey should be released immediately. Turkish court ruling follows European Court of Human Rights ruling Monday ordering Turkey to pay Altan 16,000 euros (US $ 19,155) for his unreasonable conviction for terrorist activities. said the reports. Altan, former editor-in-chief of the liberal daily the, and Ilcak, a former executive of Can Erzincan TV, a pro-government affiliate of exiled preacher Fethullah Glen, and a former columnist for the daily zgr Dnce, were arrested in 2016. (All three points were closed by presidential decree in 2016, as documented by the CPJ.) They were initially sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 2018 for attempting to overthrow Turkey’s constitutional order in a failed attempt. of the coup in July 2016 through their journalistic activities, as documented by the CPJ. The Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that sentence and ordered a 2019 retrial.

