Iran’s Supreme Leader: Vienna Offers “Not Worth Watching”

Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday rejected initial offers at talks in Vienna to salvage Tehran’s shattered Tehran nuclear deal as “not worth looking at”, trying to put pressure on world powers following an attack on the main enrichment site. nuclear power plant.

The comments from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state affairs in the Islamic Republic, came after a day that saw Iran similarly snatch pressure on the deal. European powers, meanwhile, have warned Tehran that its actions were “particularly unfortunate” and “dangerous”.

The talks have already been thrown into disarray by a weekend attack on Iran’s main Natanz nuclear enrichment site allegedly carried out by Israel. Tehran retaliated by announcing that it would enrich uranium up to 60% higher than ever before, but still lower than the weapons rate levels of 90%.

“The offers they offer are usually arrogant and humiliating (and) not worth looking at,” Khamenei, 81, said in a speech marking the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Iran.

He also criticized the US and warned that time could run out.

“Talks should not become withdrawal talks,” Khamenei said. “They should not be in a way for the parties to procrastinate and prolong the talks. This is detrimental to the country.”

Speaking to his cabinet, a passionate Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said the first-generation IR-1 centrifuges that were damaged during Sunday’s attack will be replaced by advanced IR-6 centrifuges that enrich uranium much faster.

“You wanted to take our empty hands during the talks, but our hands are full,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani added: “60% enrichment is a response to your wickedness….

Rouhani also accused Israel of being behind the Natanz attack and threatened retaliation.

In Jerusalem at a Memorial Day commemoration, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be referring to Iran.

“We must never remain apathetic to the threats of war and the extermination of those who seek to eliminate us,” he said. Israel has not claimed the attack, though it rarely does in its ongoing shadow war against Tehran.

The Vienna talks are aimed at finding a way for the United States to re-enter Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers and get Iran to re-enforce its borders. The deal, from which former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. in 2018, prevented Iran from stockpiling enough enriched uranium to be able to pursue a nuclear weapon in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

Late Wednesday, the European Union said formal negotiations would resume on Thursday in Vienna.

Rouhani in his comments Wednesday insisted that Iran still hopes the Vienna talks will lead to a negotiated solution to its program and the accompanying lifting of punitive sanctions. Khamenei also said he believed in his negotiators but continued to put pressure on the West in his comments Wednesday night.

“They have to do what we say first, and we are sure it is done, then we will do what we are asked to do,” he said.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom, all parties to the nuclear deal, just hours ago issued a joint statement Wednesday expressing “their grave concern” over Iran’s decision to increase enrichment.

“This is a serious development as the production of highly enriched uranium is an important step in the production of a nuclear weapon,” the countries said. “Iran does not have any credible civilian need for enrichment at this level.”

China and Russia also participated in the agreement.

Saudi Arabia, a regional rival of Iran, similarly issued a statement saying that enrichment at that level “could not be considered a program intended for peaceful purposes”. He called on Iran to “avoid escalation”.

Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, although the West and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran had an organized nuclear nuclear program by the end of 2003. An annual US intelligence report released Tuesday held the US assessment that ” “Iran is not currently undertaking the major nuclear weapons development activities that we believe would be necessary to produce a nuclear device.”

Iran had previously said it could use up to 60% enriched uranium for nuclear-powered ships. However, the Islamic Republic does not currently have such ships in its fleet.

Iran had enriched up to 20% and this was a short technical step in the weapons scale levels. The deal limited Iran’s wealth to 3.76%

Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, posted an online letter to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warning against “any adventurism by the (Israeli) regime” targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“The latest cowardly act of nuclear terrorism will only strengthen our determination to move forward and replace all (damaged) centrifuges with even more advanced and sophisticated machines,” Gharibabadi wrote.

IAEA inspectors visited Natanz on Wednesday on their first trip since the sabotage and found Iran preparing an above-ground area for the highest enrichment, the agency said.

Iran has “almost completed preparations to start production (up to 60% enriched uranium gas),” the IAEA said in a later statement. “Iran informed the agency that the necessary pipeline was being completed and that feeding (uranium gas) enriched up to 5% in an IR-6 centrifuge cascade would begin shortly thereafter.”

The weekend attack on Natanz was initially described only as a power outage that fed ground workshops and underground enrichment halls, but later Iranian officials began calling it an attack.

Alireza Zakani, head of the hard line of the Iranian parliament’s research center, referred to “several thousand damaged and destroyed centrifuges” in an interview on state TV. However, no other official has provided that figure and no image of the consequences has been published.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs Inc. of Natanz taken on Wednesday and analyzed by the Associated Press showed no visible ground damage to the facility.