Receiving the message: Luke 24: 50-53

REV. CHRIS SHELTON

In this passage, the Lord Jesus blesses his disciples before ascending to heaven. He had appeared to his disciples after his resurrection from the dead. When He first appeared to them, He said to them, “Peace be upon you!” (verse 36)

In your life you can have wonderful revelations from someone. You may hear encouraging or loving “I love you” compliments from someone you love. I recently heard a lady, who was 20 years old when World War II ended, tell me that it was a feeling she will never forget when she heard that the war was over.

But there is no proclamation like the Son of God saying, “Peace be to you.” At that moment the disciples did not understand it. Jesus knows they are troubled and full of doubts (verse 38). So he shows them his hands and feet. He is not a righteous spirit. His body is raised. And that means peace for them.

Jesus is not ashamed of his wounds inflicted on him by the cross. He overcame death and achieved the peace the Lord promised to Moses and the prophets, which the angels also announced at his birth (Luke 2). He is alive forever, and all who believe in him will be too. He has fully paid the debt of sin.

The disciples loved Jesus, but they could not comprehend his death, especially on the cross, the sign of a curse from the Lord. So Jesus explains the Scriptures and opens their minds to understand why he had to suffer (verses 44-45). It must have been a humble but joyful thing to hear the Lord explain that he had to die for their sin, and he loved them in this way to be with God forever.

Moreover, Jesus tells them that they are witnesses of all that has happened and of the Holy Scriptures, so they are commanded to “proclaim repentance and remission of sins in his name to all nations, beginning with Jerusalem (verses 47-48) “. There is a ransom to be proclaimed from heaven for sinners; they will have no legal responsibility to God through Christ Jesus.

Jesus tells the disciples that he will send the promise of the Father, which means the Holy Spirit. The Holy Ghost will empower the disciples and convince people of the truth. Men are slaves to sin until Christ sets them free. Where the Spirit of God is, there is freedom. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Without the Spirit we can do nothing.

Therefore, we owe it all to God for our salvation. He has given us Christ for our sin and corruption; The Spirit to make us wise for salvation. Christ is truly risen, so when he blesses the disciples (verse 50), they are truly blessed.

In Numbers 6, the priestly blessing was: “God bless you and keep you. The Lord makes his face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The LORD lifteth up his countenance, and giveth you peace. Then saith the LORD that his name shall be upon men, and that he shall bless them. Christians will see the face of the Lord and his name will be on their foreheads. “

How to implement this? Vitality is essential, as the apostle Peter writes in his 2nd letter, to be “your calling and your sure choice.” You must act according to the word of God; practice sincere repentance and bear fruit in accordance with the faith. Peter tells us that growth comes from seeing what is promised in heaven and remembering that you have been cleansed from sin.

In the parable of the great banquet, Jesus warns that many will refuse the invitation to come and eat with the Lord because of preoccupation with other things. So he sends servants to invite the afflicted, lame, crippled, and blind men. Those who come to Christ and see before they see Him live like those healed by a calamity from Christ. Make sure of your place at the table.

The apostles worshiped Christ and had great joy (verse 53). In those he blesses, the Lord Jesus expects worship. Your life as a Christian may be full of troubles (and the apostles will face many troubles), but the peace that Christ proclaims remains. So we must stand in the faith, striving to love Christ and honor His name as the first thing we practice in our lives.