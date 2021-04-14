Iran’s top leader signals nuclear talks resume despite Natanz Sabotage





Iran’s top leader said Wednesday that his country will continue to negotiate with world powers on how to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, shattering speculation that the Iranian delegation will boycott or give up its participation in the sabotage protest. visible Israeli of a major uranium enrichment site last weekend. The statement from senior leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on security issues in the country of 80 million people, came three days after an explosive blast at Natanz’s fortification site plunged the heavily guarded facility into an outage and disability or destroy hundreds of underground centrifuges used to process uranium into fuel. The suspicion of destruction immediately fell on Israel, which has previously sabotaged the country Nathanz. Israel neither confirmed nor denied the accusation, but intelligence officials said it was a clandestine Israeli operation. Outraged and embarrassed by such a loss of security, Iran vowed on Tuesday to triple its uranium enrichment purity the most brazen departure yet from its nuclear deal commitments.

But Mr Khamenei’s remarks on Wednesday showed he did not want to abandon negotiations to salvage the deal, which has promised Iran relief from heavy economic sanctions imposed by the United States if Iran’s nuclear activities are limited. Officials have determined that we negotiate to achieve our policies, Mr. Khamenei said during a speech reported by Iranian media to mark the first day of the Ramadan holiday. “We have no problem with that provided they are careful that the negotiations do not end and the parties do not prolong the negotiations because it will not benefit the country,” Mr Khamenei said. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who had been unclear whether Iran would leave the negotiations, told a Cabinet televised meeting that the Supreme Leader has clearly defined the framework of our negotiations and we will continue our work within that framework. The European Union, which is overseeing diplomatic talks in Vienna, also said they would resume, on Thursday, at 12:30 pm local time.

The talks, which began earlier this month and were withdrawn last Friday, are aimed at drawing up a plan for the return of Iran and the United States in line with the agreement. It has filled the collapse since President Donald J. Trump abruptly pulled the United States out of it three years ago, reinstated economic sanctions and imposed new sanctions as part of a strategy of maximum pressure aimed at forcing Iran to accept more restrictive conditions. Israel, which sees Iran as an existential threat, backed Mr Trumps’ decision and expressed outrage at the Biden administrations seeking to revive the deal, arguing it was weak and would not prevent Iranian leaders from militarizing capabilities. their nuclear. Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear energy program is peaceful. But Iran responded to Natanz’s disruption with a reported attack on an Israeli ship, which was said to have caused only minor damage and no fatalities, and then announced its plan to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity, out of 20 percent, moving one step closer to the 90 percent level that could be used to supply nuclear weapons. Iran began keeping its commitments to limit its enriched uranium reserves under the 2015 nuclear deal after the Trump administration withdrew US participation. Iranian officials have also said the country plans to replace the Natanz centrifuges with the more modern ones banned under the original nuclear deal. Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Vienna-based nuclear monitoring arm of the United Nations, said in Tweet that process may begin soon. Iran has said all of its withdrawals from compliance with the nuclear deal could be reversed easily and quickly when the United States lifts its sanctions.

In recent years, Israel has carried out a series of attacks and attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear scientists and its uranium enrichment facilities. Although the U.S. and Israeli governments have previously cooperated to counter what they see as Iran’s militaristic nuclear ambitions, Washington has denied any role in the Sunday interruption. The Biden administration has said it remains committed to reviving the nuclear deal. Iran and the United States have not negotiated directly in the Vienna-led talks in the European Union. Instead, the other participants in the 2015 agreement are Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia acting as mediators. Prior to the Natanz break, European officials acknowledged how Iran and the United States had invested in the success of the talks. The foreign ministries of Germany, France and Britain issued a joint statement Wednesday condemning the uranium enrichment goals in Iran and said they reject all escalating measures by any actor. This is a serious development as the production of highly enriched uranium constitutes an important step in the production of a nuclear weapon, the statement reads. Iran does not have any credible civilian need for enrichment at this level. The talks broke off with a positive note last week. They were scheduled to continue this week after all parties agreed to move forward.

The first round was constructive, according to senior diplomats who were involved. Two working groups were formed to discuss sanctions and uranium enrichment, both tasked with drafting a plan to bring the United States and Iran back into line with the 2015 agreement, formally known as the Joint Plan of Action. General Action. Steven Erlanger and Rick Gladstone contributed to the report.







