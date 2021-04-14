21 cases of COVID-19, some include variants, related to Sask in the outer southwest. event





Twenty-one people are infected with COVID-19, including several cases involving disturbing variants of the coronavirus following an outdoor rally in southwest Saskatchewan that has been declared an outbreak, health officials say. More evidence is needed to verify which of the highly transmitted variants of the disorder is involved. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is also warning people of an increased risk of infection from coronavirus variants due to some large outdoor gatherings in the southwestern part of the province. Events “[failed] to comply with current public health measures, ” said a press release Wednesday afternoon, but the health authority did not provide any details about the event. “We do not comment on specific implementation investigations,” the JSC spokesman said. Increased risk is present in Rosetown, Kindersley, Maple Creek, Swift Current, Davidson, Moose Jaw and surrounding areas, according to the health authority. These communities fall under five changes areas monitored by health officials. Of these, the South Central2 area, which includes Moaw Jaw and 14 other communities, has the largest load of COVID-19 cases to date. The area has 149 active COVID-19 cases, including eight reported Wednesday. (Saskatchewan Government) The remaining communities fall under Central West 1, Central West 2, South West 1 and Southwest 2 areas, which reported 15, 14, 31 and 33 active cases respectively on Wednesday. According to current health rules, private and public outdoor gatherings are closed for 10 people. The release reminded residents of those areas to, among other things, “restrict meetings and ensure that meeting sizes do not exceed public health orders.” Health Minister Paul Merriman said he was informed of the situation but did not provide details. “We have to do our investigation,” he said. “As with any complaint or anything that is being investigated by our public health inspectors or the police, we want to make a [complete]investigation into this. “ CBC News has contacted the RCMP for more details.

