



Photo taken in accordance with health and safety instructions Khoa Kieu from Da Nang City, Vietnam is an Outstanding International Graduate Student in the College of Engineering. The chemical engineering major received numerous scholarships during his years at UMaine, including the Roger B. Hill Engineering Scholarship. He participated in a chemical engineering collaboration at Verso Paper in Jay in 2019. On campus, he has worked in Dining Services, and as a teaching assistant and peer tutor. He plans to pursue a career in chemical engineering as a process or manufacturing engineer. What difference has UMaine made in your life and in helping you achieve your goals?

Living on my own, in a place very far from my hometown, taught me many things like cooking, taking care of myself or how I can manage my time well. I have also improved some important skills like teamwork, presentation, problem solving, which are all necessary to achieve a good academic result and help me in my future work. Have you had an experience at UMaine that has changed or shaped the way you see the world?

At UMaine, meeting many people from different regions and different countries helps me to learn a lot about other cultures, which expand my knowledge about the wider world in which I live. It also changed the way I look at the people around me and how I respect and accept different opinions. The most important thing UMaine has taught me is how to think like an engineer. This thought of the engineers formed the way I should approach a problem, how I would analyze it properly and how I could find the best solution. Why UMain?

UMaine has an excellent College of Engineering. The Department of Chemical Engineering is well known in the industry. They have good resources to support students and have many opportunities for collaboration, internships with large companies and corporations. In addition, when I was first admitted to UMaine, the International Program Office was very friendly and willing to answer any questions and concerns I might have. How would you define opportunities for student success at UMaine?

The Career Center is a good place to look for collaboration and practical opportunities. It’s also a good place to expand your social network. All my professors are very friendly and always ready to help. Did you work closely with a professor or mentor who made your experience at UMain the best? Professor John Hwalek is one of the best professors I have worked with. I had four hours with him at UMaine. He taught in the first grade of chemical engineering I did. His friendship and enthusiasm helped me adjust to a new kind of academic and new culture quickly and comfortably. He is always ready to help me with homework or giving me advice on both academic and extracurricular activities. Thanks to him, I gained much more confidence in communicating with other professors. What advice do you have for prospective students to help them get off to a good academic start?

Do not be afraid to ask questions or hesitate to ask for help if you do not understand the class material. Classes in college move fast and you do not want to be left behind. Contact: Margaret Nagle, [email protected]

