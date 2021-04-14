Panchayat poll: The biggest voting exercise starts today at UP | Lucknow news





Lucknow: Amid a pandemic rise, the stage is set for the UP panchayat election from Thursday undoubtedly one of the world’s biggest exercises for polls and is considered essential to feel the base pulse ahead of next year’s high-stakes assembly elections. The four-stage elections lasting one to two weeks will elect about 8 rural lakh representatives.

Eighteen districts of the state will go to the polls in the first round of elections of local rural bodies to elect representatives for gram, kshetra and panchayats district. Some of the main districts going to the polls in the first phase include Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi.

State Election Commission data show that in the first round about 11,442 candidates will be in contention for 779 pavilions of zacha panchayats and 81,717 candidates in 19313 pavilions of creepy panchayats. Likewise, 1,14,113 candidates will prove their luck for the mayoral post at 14,789 grams of panchayats.

Although these polls are not fought on party symbols, the election in Panchayat will have political parties throwing their weight behind the competing candidates to increase their readiness and consolidate their position on the eve of next year’s assembly votes. The BJP, in fact, has sent its party officials to the Zila Panchayat elections.

The data show that Prayagraj has the maximum number of 84 neighborhoods of the Panchayat zilas, followed by 83 in Jaunpur. The UP CM Yogi Adityanath home field has 68 neighborhoods, while Ghaziabad and Mahoba have only 14 neighborhoods each. In terms of gram panchayat, Jaunpur tops the table with 1,740 grams of panchayats, followed by Prayagraj which has 1,540 grams of panchayats.

The mammoth poll exercise, surprisingly, has left the state government extremely cautious amid a massive increase in Corona cases. Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj region and Rural Development, Manoj Kumar Singh told TOI that Rs 4.5 million has been allocated for the purchase of masks, gloves and cleansers at the level of local rural authorities.

The elections will be conducted according to instructions and protocols set by the state election commission, he said.

The guidelines provide for thorough cleaning of 80,762 polling booths, and it will be mandatory for polling officials to wear face masks and download the Aarogya Setu app to their mobile phones. Smoking and saliva in public places will call for criminal action. Survey officials, with the help of police, house guards and gravediggers, will ensure that voters follow the norms of social distance while it is their turn to exercise their exclusivity. However, poll officials may ask voters to remove their masks in case of doubt. All entry points to polling stations will have thermal scanners. In case the voters’ body temperature is found to be beyond the standard set by the health department, they would be given a sign and asked to come at the last voting hour. However, these voters will only be able to vote after consideration. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

