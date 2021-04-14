Photo taken in accordance with health and safety instructions

Blanca Milan-Modia from Santiago de Compostela, Spain is the First International Graduate Student in the College of Human Education and Development. She’s one kinesiology and physical education with a focus on exercise science, and juvenile on child development and family relationships, and human nutrition. The scholar-athlete and member of the women’s basketball team is a two-time East American Player of the Year and the East American Defensive Player of the Year the only woman in East American history to win both honors twice. Milan-Modia did her kinesiology practice at Strength and conditioning structure of Latti Fitness Center UMaine, where she worked with other student-athletes on other UMain teams. She has entered the draft of WNBA 2021 and also plans to play in Europe. Following her professional basketball career, Milan-Modia plans to use her academic training to help athletes and teams perform at the highest level.

What difference has UMaine made in your life and in helping you achieve your goals?

First and foremost, it gave me an opportunity to explore many different aspects of my interest in the last five years, allowing me to get a degree and two minors. It also gave me the opportunity to play basketball at a high level and continue to pursue my career path of being a professional athlete. It has helped me grow as a person and as a player. Coming from Spain to a community like UMaine was a difficult decision, but the family environment we have here made it much easier. This gave him the opportunity to meet some incredible people who became family.

Have you had an experience at UMaine that has changed or shaped the way you see the world?

I can not choose a particular experience. I will say that coming from Spain when I was only 18 years old, affected me in many different ways. Cultural differences are many, I had to learn how to adjust and adapt, but it helped me to be aware of ways of understanding life and to know that all are valuable. The same thing happened with food, people and sports, everything is so different and I am fortunate to have more than one perspective and to have an open mind, to learn still and get new things five years later. Being in such a cultural community, where I met people from all over the world, from dormitories to my team and other athletes and friends was also something I tried and shaped the way I see the world.

Why UMain?

There were many reasons why I chose UMain. Although at the beginning of my five years here I was undeclared, I always knew I wanted to do something related to the sport. When I learned that UMaine had a Kinesiology and Physical Education program, it made a difference. From the beginning of my recruitment process, education was a priority for me and my parents and we knew UMaine had a great reputation as well as an excellent basketball program. The family environment also played a big role in my decision.

How would you define opportunities for student success at UMaine?

The University of Maine has so many amazing resources that it’s hard not to be successful as a student. There are so many opportunities on offer, such as internships or work around the area, and the faculty always make sure we get them and be successful. In addition to all the extra hours, and labs there are also resources like the Writing Center, which I found very helpful. Something that helped me succeed was the Tutor Program. There were times when I would not understand some of the topics in the lecture or it was too fast, especially in the beginning, and having a tutor was very helpful as they could go through the material again, make clarifications and slow it down.

Did you work closely with a professor or mentor who made your experience at UMain the best?

The Kinesiology and Physical Education program has excellent professors. I would say all the professors I have had in the last four years were very helpful and enabled me to be successful in this program. I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me and to understand how difficult it can be to be a student athlete a few times. Here is a special mention for all of them: Sherrie Weeks, Shannan Fotter, Jennifer McNulty, Lauren Jacobs, Robert Lehnhard, Christopher Nightingale and my advisor Jesse Kaye-Schiess. Thank you very much.

What advice do you have for prospective students to help them get off to a good academic start?

One of the things I learned was to ask for help, to look for tutors, mentors, professors or anyone else you might need. Take advantage of all the facilities and resources offered by the university. It’s your first time in college and there will be things you do not know, and that’s okay. There is always someone in your program who is ready to guide you if you have any academic struggles. It may be difficult at first, but as long as you put in the work every day, you will be fine. I will also make sure you are as organized as possible and able to manage time.

Contact: Margaret Nagle, [email protected]