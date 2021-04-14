A man in China was burned alive in a body exchange plot





THE WORLD April 14, 2021 10:22 PM 2 minutes to read

The crime was committed to circumvent strict burial laws. Photo / Folder

A Chinese man with Down syndrome was abducted, drugged, put in a coffin and made alive instead of a wealthy foreigner who wanted to circumvent a government ban on burials. The wealthy deceased man known only by his last name Huang died of cancer in February 2017 and told his family before he died that he wanted to be buried, according to the South China Morning Post. The family hired someone to find a replacement body that could be burned in place of their relative. But unknown to them, the man they hired commits murder to secure the body. The victim, a man named Lin Shaoren, who was 36 at the time and had Down Syndrome, was picking up rubbish along the way on March 1, 2017, near his home in Lufeng when Huang abducted him and made him drink a volume of great alcohol. The employed man then placed an unconscious Lin in a coffin and sealed it with four steel nails. The coffin was then exchanged for a rich one when it had to be sent for incineration. Lin was cremated as Huang’s body was taken to a secluded area for a traditional family funeral. Relatives paid 107,000 yuan ($ 22,900) for the bad scheme, of which 90,000 yuan ($ 19,290) went to Huang while the rest went to a broker identified by the surname Wen. Lin was listed as missing for two years before his family discovered he was killed in November 2019 after police used surveillance footage to solve the crime, Sohu News reported. Huang was given a suspended sentence by a court, and the case only came to light this week as Chinese media reports surfaced.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos