International
Vilgo Larsson: Outstanding International Graduate Student – UMaine News
Vilgo Larsson of Stockholm, Sweden is an Outstanding International Graduate Student in the College of Engineering. The civil engineering specialist has a focus on environmental engineering. The student-athlete is a member of the men’s basketball team. He was a member of the Swedith National Team in the summer until 2019 and at UMaine was involved in voluntary community initiatives. Larsson plans to pursue a career in environmental engineering.
What difference has UMaine made in your life and in helping you achieve your goals?
UMain has helped me achieve my academic and athletic dreams at the same time. I attended a small college in Texas for a year that only secured me some elective credit, so coming to UMaine I was not sure if I would be able to get all of my engineering classes within the three years that my scholarship covered . Only with the help of my advisors, coaches, teammates, professors and through hard work did I achieve my goals, so I am forever grateful to those who helped me fulfill some of my dreams.
Have you had an experience at UMaine that has changed or shaped the way you see the world?
Through athletics I have had the opportunity to participate in many volunteering opportunities. Before coming to Maine, I had limited work experience in my community, but I have seen the positive impact it has on people as well as allowing me to better understand and connect with others. It certainly is something I would like to move forward.
Why UMain?
On my recruiting visit, I quickly fell in love with Maine and the people here. Everyone seemed so genuine and willing to help each other, making it an easy decision for me. I have certainly benefited from this experience and hope to have helped others feel the same way about UMain.
How would you define opportunities for student success at UMaine?
According to Albus Dumbledore, help will always be provided at Hogwarts for those who request it, the same goes for UMain. Professors, other students and many curricula are there to help you along the way if you ask. Cruc it is important that you stay on top of your work and ask questions early so that your work does not start to fall in the snow. For me, the math lab at Neville Hall was extremely useful, as there is a lot of math in engineering courses.
Did you work closely with a professor or mentor who made your experience at UMain the best?
Throughout my experience as not only a great engineer but a student-athlete, Ann Maxim, my athletics academic advisor has been particularly helpful to me. She was almost always there, helping me with last minute changes and making sure I was determined to succeed. My experience has shown me that if you are respectful with your professors or mentors on time, they will be willing to give you more help than you asked for.
What advice do you have for prospective students to help them get off to a good academic start?
Stay on top of your work and ask if there is something you do not understand, it is very likely that someone else will think the same thing. Also, do not be afraid to try some new activities in college, it may end up being one of your passions in life.
Contact: Margaret Nagle, [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]