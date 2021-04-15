Photo taken in accordance with health and safety instructions

Vilgo Larsson of Stockholm, Sweden is an Outstanding International Graduate Student in the College of Engineering. The civil engineering specialist has a focus on environmental engineering. The student-athlete is a member of the men’s basketball team. He was a member of the Swedith National Team in the summer until 2019 and at UMaine was involved in voluntary community initiatives. Larsson plans to pursue a career in environmental engineering.

What difference has UMaine made in your life and in helping you achieve your goals?

UMain has helped me achieve my academic and athletic dreams at the same time. I attended a small college in Texas for a year that only secured me some elective credit, so coming to UMaine I was not sure if I would be able to get all of my engineering classes within the three years that my scholarship covered . Only with the help of my advisors, coaches, teammates, professors and through hard work did I achieve my goals, so I am forever grateful to those who helped me fulfill some of my dreams.

Have you had an experience at UMaine that has changed or shaped the way you see the world?

Through athletics I have had the opportunity to participate in many volunteering opportunities. Before coming to Maine, I had limited work experience in my community, but I have seen the positive impact it has on people as well as allowing me to better understand and connect with others. It certainly is something I would like to move forward.

Why UMain?

On my recruiting visit, I quickly fell in love with Maine and the people here. Everyone seemed so genuine and willing to help each other, making it an easy decision for me. I have certainly benefited from this experience and hope to have helped others feel the same way about UMain.

How would you define opportunities for student success at UMaine?

According to Albus Dumbledore, help will always be provided at Hogwarts for those who request it, the same goes for UMain. Professors, other students and many curricula are there to help you along the way if you ask. Cruc it is important that you stay on top of your work and ask questions early so that your work does not start to fall in the snow. For me, the math lab at Neville Hall was extremely useful, as there is a lot of math in engineering courses.

Did you work closely with a professor or mentor who made your experience at UMain the best?

Throughout my experience as not only a great engineer but a student-athlete, Ann Maxim, my athletics academic advisor has been particularly helpful to me. She was almost always there, helping me with last minute changes and making sure I was determined to succeed. My experience has shown me that if you are respectful with your professors or mentors on time, they will be willing to give you more help than you asked for.

What advice do you have for prospective students to help them get off to a good academic start?

Stay on top of your work and ask if there is something you do not understand, it is very likely that someone else will think the same thing. Also, do not be afraid to try some new activities in college, it may end up being one of your passions in life.

Contact: Margaret Nagle, [email protected]