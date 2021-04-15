The Liberal MP was caught naked during a video conference of the House of Commons

OTTAWA A Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday costume in the Virtual House of Commons.
William Amos, who has represented the Pontiac Quebec trip since 2015, appeared on the screens of other members of Parliament completely naked on Wednesday.
A screenshot taken by The Canadian Press shows him standing behind a desk between the flags of Quebec and Canada, his private parts hidden from what appears to be a cell phone in one hand.
“This was an unfortunate mistake,” Amos said in a statement sent by email Wednesday.
“My video accidentally flared up while I was changing my work clothes after I went for a run. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was a sincere mistake and it would not have happened. again.
Qubcois Bloc MP Claude DeBellefeuille, the party whip, raised the incident to a point of order after the question period, suggesting a reminder about the parliamentary decorum.
It may be necessary to remind members, especially male ones, that a tie and jacket are mandatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or trousers, she said in French.
We have seen that the member is in excellent physical shape, but I think members need to remember to be careful and control the camera well.
Mayor Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her “observations” and clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians and confirmed that they had seen something.
He reminded MPs to always be vigilant when they are near the camera and microphone.
Amos, the parliamentary secretary of Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, was visible only to MPs and staff in an internal video conference announcement. Because he was not speaking during the interrogation period, his image did not appear in public sources.
Liberal whip Mark Holland said Amos was “completely upset”.
Hollande said he was pleased with the explanation from his parliamentary group colleague.
“I do not think there was any ill intent. It is certainly an unfortunate circumstance,” Holland said in an interview.
“I think it’s part of the circumstances of the world we are in now, where the boundary between our home and our office place is so blurred and trying to manage it is sometimes challenging,” he added.
“This is a warning to everyone. You should always assume that the camera is on and be very careful whenever you wander somewhere near this camera to be properly dressed.”
Asked if he would issue a warning to all Liberal MPs for this purpose, Holland said: “Oh, good time.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 14, 2021.
Catherine Lvesque and Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version referred to William Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, as a Liberal MP.