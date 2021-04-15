The Liberal MP was caught naked during a video conference of the House of Commons





OTTAWA A Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday costume in the Virtual House of Commons.

OTTAWA A Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday costume in the Virtual House of Commons. William Amos, who has represented the Pontiac Quebec trip since 2015, appeared on the screens of other members of Parliament completely naked on Wednesday. A screenshot taken by The Canadian Press shows him standing behind a desk between the flags of Quebec and Canada, his private parts hidden from what appears to be a cell phone in one hand. “This was an unfortunate mistake,” Amos said in a statement sent by email Wednesday. “My video accidentally flared up while I was changing my work clothes after I went for a run. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was a sincere mistake and it would not have happened. again. Qubcois Bloc MP Claude DeBellefeuille, the party whip, raised the incident to a point of order after the question period, suggesting a reminder about the parliamentary decorum. It may be necessary to remind members, especially male ones, that a tie and jacket are mandatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or trousers, she said in French. We have seen that the member is in excellent physical shape, but I think members need to remember to be careful and control the camera well. Mayor Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her “observations” and clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians and confirmed that they had seen something. He reminded MPs to always be vigilant when they are near the camera and microphone. Amos, the parliamentary secretary of Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, was visible only to MPs and staff in an internal video conference announcement. Because he was not speaking during the interrogation period, his image did not appear in public sources. Liberal whip Mark Holland said Amos was “completely upset”. Hollande said he was pleased with the explanation from his parliamentary group colleague. “I do not think there was any ill intent. It is certainly an unfortunate circumstance,” Holland said in an interview. “I think it’s part of the circumstances of the world we are in now, where the boundary between our home and our office place is so blurred and trying to manage it is sometimes challenging,” he added. “This is a warning to everyone. You should always assume that the camera is on and be very careful whenever you wander somewhere near this camera to be properly dressed.” Asked if he would issue a warning to all Liberal MPs for this purpose, Holland said: “Oh, good time.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 14, 2021. Catherine Lvesque and Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version referred to William Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, as a Liberal MP.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos