International
Iaryna Iasenytska: Outstanding International Graduate Student – UMaine News
Iaryna Iasenytska from Kyiv, Ukraine is the First International Graduate Student of the College of Honor. It is a matter of international affairs with a focus on international security, with juveniles in Spanish and in legal studies. Her honorary thesis is The Man with One Eye and the Evil Pig. Last year, Iasenytska was a research assistant with the Marine Fisheries Partnership and is an assistant in the Office of International Programs. She had an internship in Kiev with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and VIP Relocation Services. Iasenytska has held senior positions at the International Student Association. She plans to pursue a career in international politics.
What difference has UMaine made in your life and in helping you achieve your goals?
I think UMaines education had a big role to play in building the first steps to what I am trying to become. In other words, UMaine provided an opportunity to learn from many great people who have taught me and challenged me to dig and think deeper.
Have you had an experience at UMaine that has changed or shaped the way you see the world?
I think the overall experience of being in academia provided a lot of insight into how the future is built. Thus, as you sit down with future engineers, chemists, teachers, computer scientists, diplomats, and politicians, everything created that perspective so that each generation is not built on a single day. Moreover, UMain has also shown me that although we live in a more globalized world today, the flow of information, or rather misinformation, is quite disturbing. Therefore, it is best to set values, research those topics that are important, and continue to educate yourself every day.
Why UMain?
I visited the high school year campus and UMain felt good. At the time, I was debating between going to a university in the city versus those who were more campus oriented they seemed more intact and less scattered hectically. As a result, on the day of my visit, as I was walking from the Fogler Library and across the Mall, I saw students who were so engaged in what they were doing, browsing the pages; maybe an exam or an upcoming mid-term? It was something I was looking for too! Plus, when I got to know the faculty at UMaine, it definitely reassured me that I was in the right place.
How would you define opportunities for student success at UMaine?
UMain has many good resources. However, by the end of each person’s fourth year, the Fogler Library, its librarians and resources become all your best friends as they can get almost any letter, research article or document you need.
Did you work closely with a professor or mentor who made your experience at UMain the best?
There were some professors I found extremely inspiring, with whom I worked, met and talked with pleasure every day, including Kristin Vekasi, Paul Holman, Stefano Tijerina, Asif Nawaz, Maria Sandweiss, Robert Ballingall, Robert Glover and Lora Pitman. The first professor I knew well and who served as a great inspiration to me was Michael Palmer. I would say he was that unique professor you needed to know better to appreciate. Long story, somehow, my first year, I ended up having it for Introduction to Political Philosophy and the next day, I saw it in my Honors Seminar. Overall, Professor Palmer helped me learn extremely valuable lessons not only about academics but also life.
What advice do you have for prospective students to help them get off to a good academic start?
Academic life is similar to sprinting. The result depends only on you, and you are the one who should keep pushing no matter what. The finish line can be sweet or sweet, and it all comes down to you and how many of you decided in those four years. So relax, concentrate, dream and achieve!
Contact: Margaret Nagle, [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]