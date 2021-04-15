Iaryna Iasenytska from Kyiv, Ukraine is the First International Graduate Student of the College of Honor. It is a matter of international affairs with a focus on international security, with juveniles in Spanish and in legal studies. Her honorary thesis is The Man with One Eye and the Evil Pig. Last year, Iasenytska was a research assistant with the Marine Fisheries Partnership and is an assistant in the Office of International Programs. She had an internship in Kiev with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and VIP Relocation Services. Iasenytska has held senior positions at the International Student Association. She plans to pursue a career in international politics.

What difference has UMaine made in your life and in helping you achieve your goals?

I think UMaines education had a big role to play in building the first steps to what I am trying to become. In other words, UMaine provided an opportunity to learn from many great people who have taught me and challenged me to dig and think deeper.

Have you had an experience at UMaine that has changed or shaped the way you see the world?

I think the overall experience of being in academia provided a lot of insight into how the future is built. Thus, as you sit down with future engineers, chemists, teachers, computer scientists, diplomats, and politicians, everything created that perspective so that each generation is not built on a single day. Moreover, UMain has also shown me that although we live in a more globalized world today, the flow of information, or rather misinformation, is quite disturbing. Therefore, it is best to set values, research those topics that are important, and continue to educate yourself every day.

Why UMain?

I visited the high school year campus and UMain felt good. At the time, I was debating between going to a university in the city versus those who were more campus oriented they seemed more intact and less scattered hectically. As a result, on the day of my visit, as I was walking from the Fogler Library and across the Mall, I saw students who were so engaged in what they were doing, browsing the pages; maybe an exam or an upcoming mid-term? It was something I was looking for too! Plus, when I got to know the faculty at UMaine, it definitely reassured me that I was in the right place.

How would you define opportunities for student success at UMaine?

UMain has many good resources. However, by the end of each person’s fourth year, the Fogler Library, its librarians and resources become all your best friends as they can get almost any letter, research article or document you need.

Did you work closely with a professor or mentor who made your experience at UMain the best?

There were some professors I found extremely inspiring, with whom I worked, met and talked with pleasure every day, including Kristin Vekasi, Paul Holman, Stefano Tijerina, Asif Nawaz, Maria Sandweiss, Robert Ballingall, Robert Glover and Lora Pitman. The first professor I knew well and who served as a great inspiration to me was Michael Palmer. I would say he was that unique professor you needed to know better to appreciate. Long story, somehow, my first year, I ended up having it for Introduction to Political Philosophy and the next day, I saw it in my Honors Seminar. Overall, Professor Palmer helped me learn extremely valuable lessons not only about academics but also life.

What advice do you have for prospective students to help them get off to a good academic start?

Academic life is similar to sprinting. The result depends only on you, and you are the one who should keep pushing no matter what. The finish line can be sweet or sweet, and it all comes down to you and how many of you decided in those four years. So relax, concentrate, dream and achieve!

