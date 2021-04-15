Can not allow blockage, even locals and tourists to take precautions: CM | Goa News





Panaji: The state has just emerged from the impact of a stalemate and can not afford one more as it will mean another impact on tourism and industrial activity, CM Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Against the backdrop of about 550 new cases being registered in Goa every day, and to avoid passing a deadlock like neighboring states, Sawant said they expect cooperation from citizens if the state is to maintain tourism, industry and other activities.

For this, he urged the Goans to seek treatment as soon as they have any symptoms, while also urging them to show up in large numbers to be vaccinated and follow safety protocols.

The kinds of conditions that are prevailing in our neighboring states should be subject to a deadlock, we should not go through the same thing. We just got out of that situation, he said.

Sawant said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for permission to vaccinate all hospitality industry staff, in all age groups. The prime minister, in response, called for stress that the promotion of vaccination rather than blocking should be the focus of states, Sawant said.

CM urged Goans and tourists to adhere to the entire Covid-19 protocol to ensure that Covid-19 content in Goa is adhered to.

As we manage new cases, we need to continue our economic activities and for this we have kept all our services in the primary health centers and district hospitals. If you have come in contact with any person with infection or symptoms, you should do the testing yourself, isolation at home, quarantine. That is my request, Sawant said.

The government will assist in hospitalization and making home isolation kits available, he added.

We want to keep this Tika Utsav active for another 10 to 12 days. Anyone over the age of 45 should come in for the vaccination because blocking is not the solution for Covid-19. We should follow norms like getting vaccinated, wearing masks and keeping social distance. We should only go out where it is absolutely necessary. Unnecessary meetings should be avoided, has been the government’s appeal, Sawant said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

