



Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg Hong Kong is holding its first National Security Education Day following China’s imposition of comprehensive national security legislation last year as part of the city’s efforts to repair its school system following a wave of protests in 2019. Schools across the city will hold activities Thursday including raising the Chinese flag and singing the Chinese national anthem to foster a better understanding of national security, education secretary Kevin Yeung told a recent declaration. An ad promoting National Security Education Day near the Cross Harbor Tunnel in Hong Kong on April 14th. Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg Chief executive Carrie Lam will attend an launch ceremony at the city congress center. The event will also be attended by Zheng Yanxiong, the head of the secret agency China created to enforce the controversial security law that was condemned by the major western governments and Major General Chen Daoxiang, the head of the People’s Liberation Army garrison in the city. The city Education Bureau distributed materials with the slogan “Support National Security, Defend Our Homeland” to classes throughout the city. A distributed bookmark contained a list that included “Political Security, Country Security, Military Security,” as well as “Cultural Security” and “Foreign Interest Security.” Hong Kong told schools in February to start using a more patriotic curriculum and advised teachers to report violations of national security law, an action aimed at instilling patriotism in children starting in kindergarten. Young people will be taught to memorize criminal offenses under the law, including overthrow, secession, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign powers. Foreign governments, human rights groups, and local lawyers and activists have criticized security law as a means for Beijing to suppress any form of dissent in Hong Kong. Law enforcement has led some Western governments – including the US, UK, Australia and Canada – to suspend extradition agreements with Hong Kong. Beijing has asked Hong Kong to eliminate the claims of “black hands” affecting its schools in June last year. China often used the phrase “black hands” during demonstrations in the city, accusing the US and foreign forces of inciting sometimes violent riots. The Chinese legislature established April 15 as National Security Education Day for the territory in 2015. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

