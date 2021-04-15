International
Attempt for a new Australian Navy ship: dancers who released a thousand memes | Australian Army
So I hear there is a new scandal involving the Australian Defense Force?
Yes, there have been further developments this week regarding the investigation of war crimes allegedly committed in Afghanistan
No, no, forgive me, I mean about an inappropriate performance in commissioning a new ship?
Ah sorry, twerkers in red, not lunch boxes in pink, my mistake. Yes, a dance troupe performed on Sunday as part of the official HMAS Supply commissioning ceremony in Sydney.
Turn it over, back it up. What did they do?
Well, the Navy has a new ship and had some soi to celebrate it, and seven dancers wearing hats inspired by the defense force performed at the dock. ABCs posted a video of the routine Wednesday appearing to show stone-faced personalities seeing, but later it turned out that they were not actually there for the show.
ABC has been contacted for comment regarding the video editing.
Perhaps it is not surprising that the routine did not appear in video released by the navy. That clip had a lot of ship drone shots (funded under a $ 90 billion defense program), sailors marching in formation and roaring in uniform talking about different and professional teams and the legacy of ships. Oh, and Governor-General David Hurley spoke up, calling it a cause for celebration and a brilliant Navy day.
Speak to me through this performance.
Look, I do not really recognize my whips from my nae, but basically a troupe of seven women did a little dance accompanied by some striking blows. Shall I say dancehall music? I think you can hear Sean Paul there?
It really was a pretty good scene: there is this hulking boat in Sydney Harbor and a handful of dancers with booty shorts and berets that just gave it absolutely everything.
The ship, for whatever reason, has a Facebook page managed by the Navy, and above it has one 90-minute video of the ceremony (again, dance is not in it). It shows the kind of things you would normally expect to happen in something like this: a bronze band playing the national anthem, the commission words for Prince Philip, and even an interpretation of the Lords prayer. Maybe dancing was a welcome departure from common folly?
I mean, a little dancing seems less on the nose than you say, telling women not to just go out while they’re attractive, but I back off. Did anyone enjoy it?
Those scallywags online certainly did. People especially loved the ABC treatment for it: the shooting of dancers hitting their fingers with images of the crowd, who were grasping swords and having medals stuck to their chests, looking cautiously. But there now there seems to be doubts as to how accurate the ABC footage was.
One person who did not like him though was the Liberal supporter and former soldier Phillip Thompson, who was quoted in ABC history as complaining that on the one hand, the ADF was waking up a bit we could not allow him to do so him, while also squeezing pearls over the dancers, saying, I do not think it is appropriate to do twerking.
Apparently, what the ADF needs is less crumpling, more killing. Andrew Hastie, assistant defense minister and another ex-soldier, was also quoted in the story as saying that the main business of the armies would always be the execution of deadly violence.
Oh Given that other, current scandal you mentioned at the beginning, that seems like an idea less than ideal.
You can say it.
