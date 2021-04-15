The third wave of the virus in Thailand threatens the plan to open Phuket in the world





Everyone was waiting to see after Songkran what the government would do to stop the tide and spread now. The Prime Minister has made some comments recently, alluding that there may be some delays, so it is a bit disturbing. Thailand’s tourism-driven economy shrank by 6 percent in 2020 while the number of international visitors fell from 39.9 million in 2019 to 6.7 million last year. According to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, 800,000 Australians visited Thailand each year the day before the virus. Phuket Hotels Association president Anthony Lark, whose organization represents 80 hotels employing 20,000 staff, described the new blast as a roadblock but said discussions were ongoing about creating Thailand’s largest island as a bubble. The Big Buddha statue in Phuket has not seen nearly as many visitors as usual over the past year. Credit:Bloomberg He said he had lunch two weeks ago with Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon and Matthew Barclay, the Australian Consul General in Phuket, about trying to find a Phuket connection to the travel bubble being discussed between Australia. and Singapore governments. They are actually working with the Australian Foreign Ministry to start those talks, Lark said. This is the model we all want to see working. Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was also quoted a week ago as saying he would discuss a travel bubble with Singapore that could also bring Australians through the city state. There has been no public indication from the Australian or Singaporean governments of any intent to link up with Phuket, however, and the new Thai battle with the virus is another major hurdle. Loading Jeremy Lim, an associate professor at the School of Public Health at Singapore National University, believes it would be very challenging to convince a country like Singapore to commit to such a venture in the near future. Even if Phuket reopens, as long as it exists [travel] between the rest of Thailand and Phuket then there is a danger. And there is a risk in the worst case that Phuket becomes a super-proliferation site, he said. Tourists come from all over the world … and they really spread the variant all over the world. Lim believes, however, that Phuket’s only opening concept has merit for a place united with tourism if it can effectively isolate the island from such threats. Loading I think it makes very good sense not to open up your whole country all in one go. It makes sense to take action, progressive steps, and Phuket is as good as any starting point, he said. I would say at this point it had to be a real gambling person to say it would open [by July 1] but I would not state at this point that the plan is out. Chris Barrett is the Southeast Asian correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Most viewed in the World Loading

