Private divisions AND Roll7 today announced that World OlliOlli will launch this winter digitally for PlayStation5 and PlayStation4, Xbox Series X consoles | S and Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch system.

Private Division and Roll7 announced today that OlliOlli World will launch this winter digitally for the PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 systems, Xbox Series X consoles | S and Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch system. This skateboarding action platformer marks a bold new direction in this critically acclaimed franchise and is exploding with personality. (Photo: Business Wire)

This skateboarding action platformer marks a bold new direction in this critically acclaimed franchise and is exploding with personality. Players roll and flow through Radland, a very vibrant world full of colorful characters as they search for the mystical gods of the skates in their quest for Gnarvana. Radland and its inhabitants are quite eccentric and crafted with an extraordinary, inimitable art style. IN World OlliOlli players can personalize the sights, tricks and style of the characters before exploring the levels with multiple trails, revealing all the hidden secrets of this wonderful skating utopia.

Super tight controls combined with a very refined gaming experience have always been the pillars of OlliOlli. But now with World OlliOlli, The platformer ensures that new players can enjoy the deep combination system and all that the game has to offer, while pros can truly prove their skills and master a large number of moves with access to millions of unique levels in the mode of gaming sandbox. Players can also compete against similarly capable rivals across the globe in player leagues.

We could not have been happier to finally bring the vision we have always had for him OlliOlli series in life with this ambitious new evolution, said Simon Bennett, Co-CEO at Roll7. We wanted to embrace the strange, wonderful and diverse side of skateboarding culture with a game that means going on a road trip with your friends, finding crazy spots, drawing crazy tricks and above all , skating everything in the eye!

We are excited working together with Roll7 to promote OlliOlli series forward with a spectacular new direction of art while staying true to its signature flow gameplay, said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division. The state of flow is achieved through that perfect balance of concentration and relaxation World OlliOlli enhances this unique feeling at unattainable heights through an intuitive concept and perfect, ultra-tight controls.

World OlliOlli marks the third entry into the beloved OlliOlli Roll7 series, BAFTA and multi-award winning London independent studio, famous for redefining genres and creating great games like OlliOlli, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, Laser League, and NOT a hero.

World OlliOlli will launch digitally this winter during fiscal year Take-Twos 2022 on PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 systems, XIS Series XIS and Xbox One consoles, PC and Nintendo Switch system. World OlliOlli has not yet been assessed by the ESRB. For more information on World OlliOlli, agree on to YouTube, follow us on Tweet, become a fan at Facebook, and visit OlliOlliGame.com.

The Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Roll7

Roll7 is one BAFTA and the award-winning Independent Studio based in London. Since 2008, Studio has redefined genres, creating award-winning games that engage players with great worlds, sleek looks, and intuitive, deep mechanics. The studio has been running as a Distributed Operation since 2015 and as such is a hotbed of the most outstanding development talent from across the UK and the world. Roll7 is best known for OlliOlli Series, NOT NJ H HERO AND Laser connection.

About the Private Division

The Private Division is a developer-focused publisher who collaborates with the best creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop games they are passionate about creating while providing the support they need to making their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. Label buttons Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Odyssey of Humanity from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds by Obsidian Entertainment, and disintegration by V1 Interactive, with upcoming unannounced projects in development. The Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About the Take-Two interactive program

New York City-based Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and trader of interactive entertainment for consumers across the globe. We develop and publish products mainly through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division and Social Point. Our products are designed for console and personal computer systems, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical sales, digital download, online platforms and cloud services. The common stock of the Companies is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the TTWO symbol. For more information on corporations and products, please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

