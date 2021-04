Philadelphia National Historic Landmarks Celebrate International Monument Day 2021 | unlucky

The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA) is excited to celebrate International Day of Monuments and Sites in April 18. Philadelphia Global Association is collaborating with twenty-one historical sites and museums to present “Home Reopening Day” and to encourage personal and virtual exploration of the region’s history and heritage. Participating sites will offer visitor tours, virtual programs, special events, discounts and prizes, and much more. This day is organized every year by International Council on Monuments and Sites to raise awareness of cultural heritage and to promote heritage conservation efforts. Sixty-seven of the country’s 2,618 National Historic Monuments are located in Philadelphia. Found throughout the city and region, they represent Philadelphia’s most important historical sites, events, and people. The PAFA Historic Building, which opened in 1876, was designated as a National historical monument in May 1975. Designed by American architects Frank Furness and George W. Hewitt, it is an important part of the architectural heritage of America and Philadelphia. “Home Reopening Day offers visitors the opportunity to explore parts of the city’s heritage that can be found off the beaten path,” said Melissa Stevens, GPA World Heritage Program Manager and one of the event organizers. “These are areas of national importance but are deeply rooted in the neighborhood. Whether you are interested in architecture, music, social justice, military history or gardening, there is something for everyone.” Participating Philadelphia National Historic Monuments: Academy of Music

Meeting House on Arch Street

Synagogue of Beth Sholom

Carpenters Hall

Cemetery of the Church of Christ

Cliveden

Germantown Colonial Historic District

Historic Site of Eastern State Prisons

Fort Mifflin

Founders Hall at Girard College

Hill-Physick House

The historic town of Rittenhouse

Historic site of the Johnson House

Mother Bethel Church AME

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

United States Second Bank (NHP Independence)

Stenton

Athens and Philadelphia

Forest sites

Wagner Free Institute of Science

Woodford Residence Many personal and virtual events require prior registration. Visit Philadelphia Global for full details on participating sites, their activities and to register for tournaments and events.

