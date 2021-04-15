Pfizer / Biontech vaccine to be used in Niue





The Niue government has announced that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will be used to clear the population against Covid-19.

Photo: AFP / Michael Runkel In a statement, the government says Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved by Medsafe in New Zealand. The government plans to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16. The New Zealand government gave Niue $ 9 million last month to help its response to Covid-19. Niue officials are working closely with the New Zealand Ministry of Health to ensure that all requirements for a successful vaccination program are met and they are assured that any assistance needed will be forthcoming. Health care workers on the Niue front and border agency staff, along with members of their own home, will have the first opportunity to be vaccinated, followed by the general population of the island. Health Minister Sauni Tongatule said Niue remained free from Covid-19 and that the vaccine program would provide increased protection for Niue people. “The spread of the Pfizer vaccine is the most important protection we have to ensure the continued health and safety of the people of Niue, and it also strengthens our response to COVID,” Tongatule said. Concerns about blood clotting over other vaccines observed Numerous Pacific island countries using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine have been encouraged by the World Health Organization to continue their use. This despite the fact that some European countries and Australia restrict the use of AstraZeneca due to safety concerns associated with the association with infrequent blood clots. A similar link was cited in the decision by US drug regulators to recommend a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Marianas. But as the New Zealand regulator prepares to say whether it is approving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an Auckland vaccine expert said it was important to keep blood clotting concerns in perspective. Helen Petousis-Harris said cases of blood clots are very, very rare. “Medicines tend to come with risks and we seem to be seeing that there may be a risk associated with this particular vaccine. “There are other vaccines that we have and those that carry some risks with us and we need to be clear about what it is and if we are going to use it, tell people what that risk is.” The risk for this vaccine at the moment seems to be that one in 1 million people have a staining event, she said.

