Sinn Fin closes the page linked to the secret voter database

SinnFinhas shut down the online portal for secret voter databases as a precautionary measure.

his decision comes as the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) sent a series of questions to Sinn Fin asking for information about the database containing the names and addresses of millions of Irish voters.

The intervention of the Commissioners continued Independent Irish discoveries about Sinn Fins Absystem an internal party database based on the electoral register which also records the purposes and patterns of people’s voting.

Central to the Commissioners’ questions are concerns about whether the party fully complies with data protection laws in developing a national voter database.

The domain name for sfabu.com is registered by Sinn Fin with a Massachusetts based hosting company in the USA

The IP address, which gives the location where the website is based, suggestsssssabab.com is located in Germany. However, the company hosting the website is Lionde, which is based in Philadelphia in the US, and also appears in IP searches.

Sinn Fin would not comment on the databases for Germany and Philadelphia.

However, after several days of silence, the party issued a statement yesterday saying it is in full compliance with regulations regarding the use of the electoral register.

The sfabu.com domain name, which was password protected, is no longer used as a security precaution after publication by your newspaper, a Sinn Fin spokesman added.

The party also confirmed that it has received correspondence from the Data Protection Commissioner and said they hope to engage with them.

Sinn Fin also said that the Ab database is the electoral register which he said is made available to political parties and representatives elected for electoral purposes as part of the democratic process.

It should be noted that there is similar commercial software available and that Oireachtas Houses also make an electoral database that uses the election register available to all TDs to assist them in performing their roles, a spokesman added. .

The electoral register does not indicate which party a person voted for or is likely to vote for. It also does not show how a person voted in previous elections.

The Data Protection Commissioner is expected to ask Sinn Fin if he has followed all GDPR laws in setting up the Ab system, which would include telling people their personal information was uploaded to a party database.

It is also expected that the Commissioner will seek to determine where Sinn Fin is storing the personal information of millions of voters.

A spokesman for the Data Protection Commissioner said: “This afternoon we have contacted Sinn Fin with a series of questions arising from issues arising from media reporting.

Details of the Sinn Fins Ab system emerged from a portion of internal documents detailing how the voter database worked.

A manual for Ab describes it as the online Sinn Fins system for voter and canvas management and election analysis and adds that it is a powerful new tool.

The leaked documents also revealed that Sinn Fin representatives are encouraged to extract information from Facebook users who can refer to the Ab system to find their home addresses.

In a 16-page digital training presentation, Sinn Fin members were told that Facebook is KING and were instructed to use it as a tool to identify supporters with whom they can engage in the real world.

They were told that Facebook shows a name of persons and approximately where they live. However, members were told to get more information by engaging with users and then directing the data through the Ab to determine their home addresses.

After identifying a potential voter’s home address, they were told to mark them as a social media engagement and follow up with a canvas on their doorstep.

It’s the only social media platform that helps you build your base on your constituents, increase your support and get the vote on election day, he said. It provides extensive analytics for people who are viewing and engaging with your posts, including gender, age and location.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins welcomed the intervention of the Data Protection Commissioners, but said Sinn Fin had even more questions to answer.

Sinn Fin are accustomed to keeping quiet about the lack of transparency and party finances, but this latest development is something the party cannot keep quiet about, Mr Cummins said.

Sinn Fin leadership now needs to find out where this online database is stored and who exactly are the people being asked to get more information from social media users? What is their background? Sinn Fin also needs to answer who developed the database and find out how the party paid for the system, he added.

