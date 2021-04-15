Canada launches 6 new immigration programs for international graduates, key workers and French speakers

Core workers, international graduate students and French speakers in Canada will have six new avenues for permanent residence this May.



Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced the new programs on April 14th. Three of the new programs will pave the way for 90,000 new immigrants to receive permanent status this year. The other three streams for French-speaking immigrants will have no admission limit.

The new programs will be for temporary workers employed in hospitals and long-term care homes, and those on the fronts of other essential sectors, as well as international graduate students from Canadian educational institutions.

As of May 6, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in Canada (IRCC) will start accepting applications in the following three streams:

20,000 applications for temporary health care workers

30,000 applications for temporary workers in other essentially selected occupations

40,000 applications for international students who have graduated from a Canadian educational institution

The streams will remain open until November 5, 2021, or until they reach their limit. These new public policies apply to workers in 40 health care professions, as well as 95 other essential jobs in a range of areas, such as childcare and food production and distribution.

To qualify, workers need at least one year of Canadian work experience in a healthcare profession or other essential pre-approved profession. International graduates must have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary program within the last four years, and no earlier than January 2017.

Graduates and workers must have proficiency in one of Canada’s official languages; meet general eligibility requirements; and be present, authorized to work and work in Canada at the time of their application to qualify. They must also reside in every Canadian province except Quebec.

“These new policies will help those with temporary status plan their future in Canada, play a key role in our economic recovery and help us build better,” Mendicino said in a press release. Our message to them is simple: your status may be temporary, but your contributions are stable and we want you to stay.

A long time is coming

The immigration minister had hinted at the idea of ​​facilitating immigration for temporary residents since the autumn, after announcing higher immigration targets Canada has ever seen. Mendicino said the move would be necessary in order to pull off a year of reduced immigration. Canada did not accept enough immigrants in 2020, and as a result, population growth fell to World War I levels.

Over the next three years, Canada is aiming to welcome about 1.2 million new immigrants. About 401,000 are thought to become permanent residents in 2021 alone, however travel restrictions in relation to the coronavirus are still in force, preventing many of them from migrating to Canada.

Canada’s immigration system now aims to facilitate transitions to permanent residence to those already residing in the country. Many from Canada over 100 different economy class programs give extra points to those with Canadian experience or exist specifically to facilitate such crossings. This is primarily a Canadian Statistics research feature that shows that the Canadian pre-reduction experience supports integration into the country’s labor market. Moreover, facilitating such transitions has been essential for Canada promoting a wider spread of immigration across Canada. This approach helps smaller cities and communities retain temporary foreign workers and international students who have established roots in the country.

Express Entry attracts local candidates

One of the ways Canada has worked towards achieving the 2021 goal is by inviting a very large number of immigration candidates to apply for permanent residence, who live in Canada during a pandemic. About every two weeks since the beginning of the year, Canada has held Express Entry Lotteries targeting only candidates who are suitable for it Canadian Experience Class (CEC), or who have been previously appointed through a Provincial Nomination Program (PNP) Express Entry is the main way Canada welcomes economy class immigrants as it accounts for over a quarter of Canada’s newly arrived annual admissions.

On February 13, Canada invited each CEC-qualified candidate from the Express Entry group, a total of 27,332 candidates. This was by far the largest and most historic retreat since Express Entry launched in January 2015. Prior to this retreat, the most Express Express Entry candidates ever invited at the same time were 5,000. The Department of Immigration said the reason for the withdrawal was part of an effort to help more immigration candidates who were working in Canada stay in Canada. About 90 percent of CEC candidates are already in Canada, which means they will not be affected by travel restrictions and they may not have the same difficulty getting all their documents together compared with overseas applicants.

Other Ways Canada is looking to reach its newly arrived goal of 401,000

Canada is also relying on other stream of economy classes to move them here to permanent residence this year to support its 401,000 immigration target. In addition to the aforementioned Express Entry system and PNP, programs such as Atlantic Immigration Pilot and other federal streams will allow more individuals to gain permanent residency this year.

The IRCC and the province of Quebec have already shown that they are not disgusted to find new ways to help those in Canada stay here forever beyond the pandemic. The so-called “Guardian Angels” have won the hearts and minds of Canadians over the past year. These are asylum seekers who have worked at the forefront of Canada’s health care system helping to fight the pandemic. Beginning in December 2020, both the IRCC and Quebec began accepting applications for permanent residence from individuals such as a token of appreciation for their contributions to Canada during the pandemic.

Family class immigration is also contributing to Canada’s 401,000 target. Family-class immigrants are exempt from Canada travel restrictions and are able to enter the country to complete their permanent residence reductions. They make up over a quarter of the new arrivals Canada is seeking under its Immigration Level Plan.

Why high levels of immigration are said to be key to economic recovery

Long before the pandemic, Canadians sought immigration to help mitigate its demographic challenges, caused by an aging population and a low fertility rate.

Since when 1971, Canada ‘s fertility rate has been below the replacement level of 2.1 babies per woman. This period of low fertility came after baby generation, when the birth rate was more than three children per woman between 1946 and 1965.

9 million children living in Canada are reaching retirement age this decade. Without enough new workers to fill labor market gaps, Canada will not be able to maintain a competitive economy. Moreover, the younger generation will take on the pressures of caring for an older generation that surpasses it, and on the other hand, the older generation may not receive proper care.

As such, Canada has sought higher immigration to support the population growth and labor force it needs to maintain its high living standards.

Although it is still early, Canada already looks set to reach its target of 401,000 newcomers this year, largely thanks to its effort to facilitate permanent residence transitions for those already here. IRCC data show that Canada has welcomed nearly 50,000 new permanent residents during the first two months of 2021.

