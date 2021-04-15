Ethiopia: Three killed, 19 wounded in Tigray as Eritrean troops open fire on civilians





Amnesty International can confirm that Eritrean troops killed three people and wounded at least 19 in an unprovoked attack on civilians in downtown Adwa on 12 April. Witnesses told Amnesty International that Eritrean troops were passing through the town located in the Tigray region when they suddenly opened fire on people on the main road near the bus station. Three people lost their lives and at least 19 others are in hospital from another illegal attack by Eritrean troops on civilians in Tigray. Intentional attacks on civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law and must be stopped, said Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes. We are calling for an international investigation into this and other incidents and allegations of human rights violations, including war crimes and possible crimes against humanity, committed in the ongoing conflict in Tigray. Six witnesses told Amnesty International that some of the injured were taken to Don Bosco Hospital in the city of Adwa and 19 of them were rushed to Axum Referral Hospital for advanced medical care. Teklu *, who works at the bus station, told Amnesty International: Eritrean soldiers in the back of a Ural military truck and another heavy truck started shooting. We scattered in different directions. I hid in the drain. We knew they were Eritrean soldiers because they were swearing in Tigrinya, the heavy trucks had Eritrean license plates and camouflage of the Eritrean defense force. They were shooting from the backs of moving trucks. There must be justice and responsibility for war crimes and human rights violations in Tigray. This attack and other allegations of violations must be investigated independently and impartially by an international investigation Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes

Sertse *, who was also near the bus station at the time of the incident, told Amnesty International: I was walking from my shop near the PanAfric Hotel to the bus station. The shooting started right after both trucks passed me. There were rickshaws on the road and the soldiers in the first truck shouted at Tigrinya to the rickshaw drivers to get off the road. Then the soldiers in the second truck started shooting. There were a lot of people on the street. According to a member of the medical staff at Axum University Teaching and Referral Hospital, all the people who were hospitalized or shot in the chest, stomach, legs and arms, and six of them were in critical condition after 13 April. The staff member said one girl was in shock due to blood loss, and that other patients had suffered broken arms and legs. Solomon *, another witness, said: The Eritrean soldiers came in two heavy trucks from the Adi Abu area. I was on the road just outside my house when the shooting started around 8am. It was unexpected and I thought a gunfight was taking place in the area. In fact, there was no fighting but only shots fired at passers-by. One of the dead was killed just five meters from my house. He died instantly. I saw it. There must be justice and responsibility for war crimes and human rights violations in Tigray. This attack and other allegations of violations must be investigated independently and impartially by an international investigation. Ethiopia and Eritrea must cooperate fully with such investigations and provide full compensation to the victims and their families, said Sarah Jackson.

