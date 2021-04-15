All Australians could receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by year’s end, Morrison hints

All Australians could receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinting at a new deadline for the first time since the original October target was canceled.

But he made no promise, saying it all depended on supplies of Pfizer and Novavax vaccines, set to arrive in bulk in the last three months of this year.

The ability of state-administered mass vaccination centers to administer the vaccine within that 12-week period would also affect the sustainability of this new deadline, he said.

“Our task now is to work with states and territories to find the best method for mass vaccination, which will be achieved in that fourth quarter or earlier if those doses become available sooner,” Mr Morrison said.

“If we get it right, it should be possible, assuming supply chains and vaccine reluctance do not go beyond us … to make that population balance this year.

“But it will depend a lot if the massive vaccination programs of the states can achieve it in about a 12-week period.

“And that’s going to be a big task, and that’s why I’m not committed to a calendar.”

Victoria registered five cases of COVID-19 overnight Wednesday, all passengers returning to the hotel quarantine.

A total of 17,000 tests were completed Wednesday and 3,500 Victorians were vaccinated, bringing the state total to almost 156,000.

