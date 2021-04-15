Section 144 kicks off in Maharashtra, state sees massive oxygen shortage – New Indian Express

from PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged officials to closely monitor appropriate behavior for COVID-19 among shop owners who have been allowed to operate under new restrictions as well as customers and penalize violators.

In a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues, division commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police officers, Thackeray stressed the effective implementation of the measures which took effect at 8pm and will remain in effect at 7am on May 1st.

He said officials should ensure that vegetable sellers and grocery store owners, who are allowed to act during restrictions “like blocking”, strictly follow COVID-19-related norms such as social distancing and the use of face masks. to avoid the spread of infection.

“If the gathering takes place, officials may close the shops,” he said.

Thackeray urged them to keep an eye on wedding ceremonies so that they do not become super-spreading events.

The state has noted that wedding ceremonies were one of the reasons behind the spread of COVID-19.

“The district administration and the police must ensure that mistakes made in the past are not repeated,” the prime minister said.

Under the new curbs, only 25 people can attend a wedding.

Members of the state task force COVID-19 stressed on avoiding the indiscriminate use of the drug Remdesivir which is causing its absence.

There should be a reasonable approach to the use of Remdesivir, a key drug COVID-19 and medical oxygen, they said at the meeting.

All essential services, including medical shops, hospitals, medicine supplies, among others will remain functional, according to a government announcement.

Barber shops, salons, spas, schools, colleges, training classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theaters and movie theaters will be closed for the next 15 days, according to the announcement.

Although roadside restaurants are allowed to operate during the period, shoppers cannot consume food on the street and only going will be available, he said.

DGP Sanjay Pandey said Wednesday that no e-crossing is required for vehicle movement during coronavirus-imposed restrictions imposed in the state.

He said only those vehicles that are involved in emergency services and those private vehicles that come out with a valid reason are allowed to operate during the restrictions.

Asking people to cooperate with government machinery in the fight against COVID-19 by not leaving their homes during curbs, he said police personnel should not penalize or accuse lath if any person goes out on the street for a valid reason of essential or emergency work.

He was addressing for the first time at a press conference after taking over the additional responsibility of Director General of State Police (DGP).

He was given additional charges last week.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced strict restrictions, similar to the curfew, on public movement over the next 15 days across the state to curb the COVID-19 wave.

“This is a fight against the virus and we must win it by following the instructions issued by the government to prevent its spread and by helping the authorities, who are on the road for ordinary citizens,” Pandey said.

If someone goes out on the street, despite being aware of the strict enforcement of restraining orders, then there must be some urgency for him.

In that case, the police should help such a person, he said.

“There are clear guidelines that there should be no barriers created for those persons who are out for essential and emergency work. They should not be penalized,” Pandey said.

Police personnel should not charge such persons and they should receive appropriate assistance, he said.

“But if someone is found to be coming out without any valid or proper reason despite the instructions, then strict measures will be taken against the offender,” he said.

There is no e-pass requirement for essential and emergency services and for private vehicles coming off the road during restrictions with a valid reason, he said.

“We had asked the government not to implement the e-pass system. Therefore, there is no e-pass requirement for travel,” he said.

During the blockage caused by the coronavirus last year, people were required to keep e-pass for vehicle trips.

Pandey said all grocery stores will be open during the period of restrictions and all modes of public transportation are also operational, he said.

Police and all front line workers are fighting this fight for the safety of citizens, he said, adding, “We need their co-operation and they just have to stay home.”

People who work in the excluded category must carry identity cards, valid papers for verification by government authorities, while checking for violations of government guidelines, he said.

Enforcement of government orders will be done strictly overnight as well, he said, adding that for any confusion and questions people can contact local police stations and police control rooms.

“All police officers and other personnel will be on the road in two shifts,” he said, adding that about 13,280 house guards have been deployed in all police commissioners and districts, “he said.

At least 22 companies of the State Police Reserve Force (SRPF) will be deployed if required, the official said.

At least 81 percent of police personnel have been vaccinated against coronavirus, and that figure excludes staff in Mumbai City, he said.

has turned to neighboring states for medical oxygen supply amid rising COVID-19, but they have expressed their inability due to its high demand there, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tope said Maharashtra will have to reduce medical oxygen consumption as it is in high demand now.

He told reporters in Jalna that the state government has instructed oxygen producers to supply it only for medical purposes and not for industrial use.

Medical grade oxygen is used to treat critical COVID-19 patients and in other cases of respiratory diseases.

Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said there is a shortage of medical oxygen and the Center should help supply it to coronavirus patients in the state using Air Force aircraft.

On Wednesday, Tope said, “We have turned to all neighboring states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to supply oxygen for medical purposes, but due to their growing demand, these states have expressed their inability to supplied with oxygen. “

Therefore, Maharashtra should reduce its damage and work on regulating its leaks (wherever it is found), he said.

On Monday, Tope said plants in Maharashtra are producing 1,200 tonnes of oxygen a day and the entire stock is being used for medical purposes in order to increase COVID-19 cases.

Demand is expected to go up to 1,500 to 1,600 metric tonnes each day, State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingne said on Tuesday.

Tope earlier said the state government had decided to set up plants in hospitals that could separate and purify oxygen from the atmosphere and provide it to patients.

He said district collectors should take action against the wrong producers.

He said the state health department is planning to generate oxygen through Pressure Absorption (PSA) technology to overcome the oxygen shortage.

“This technology is already deployed in Gadhinglaj town in Kolhapur district and now the PSA system is being deployed in Ghansawangi tehsil in Jalna district and also in Nagpur.

“It is a simple technology that brings low cost. PSA is the technology of air separation and oxygen is generated by the environment,” said the health minister.

In the absence of Remdesivir injections for patients with COVID-19, Tope directed the Jalna district collector and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to supply them to private hospitals through a centralized method.

“We have started distributing Remdesivir injections to private hospitals through the district administration,” he said.

Tope said 10,000 injections of Remdesivir were delivered to private hospitals in Jalna on Wednesday.

He said the district administration should buy Remdesivir directly from the manufacturers after assessing the demand from private hospitals, which will prevent clumps.

The Minister of Health called on private hospitals to use Remdesivir wisely and in accordance with the instructions issued by the COVID-19 task force.

“It has been observed that some private hospitals are prescribing this injection to patients who are both moderate and asymptotic,” he added.