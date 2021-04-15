Prince Mishaal bin Majeda appointed advisor to the king

International
DUBAI: A living museum. This is hardly a phrase commonly heard to describe an ancient country whose history spans about 2,000 years in the time of the Nabataeans, an enigmatic people whose trading empire carved this mysterious secret gem into the Saudi desert known today and AlUla.
The site will soon enjoy a second chance at glory thanks Time travel, a master plan developed under the leadership of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission on AlUla (RCU), and under the guidance of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Minister of Culture and Governor of the RCU.
The plan, announced on April 7, falls under Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy Vision 2030 to radically diversify its economy away from oil and to embrace the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors and a host of other cultural industries, and creative as it opens up to the world.
It signals a new chapter in the life of AlUla, steadily developing the heritage site into a place of education, nature, art and leisure the core of a vibrant museum. The idea is to allow visitors to literally travel through time and relive a bygone era along the regions, the ancient incense route.
Visitors will begin their journey to AlUla Old Town in the south before moving north to Dadan, Jabal Ikmah and Nabataean Horizon, before ending in the Historic Hegra Town, home to Saudi Arabia, the first World Heritage Site of UNESCO. Each circle will be formed around its specific natural and cultural heritage.
While AlUla is spread over 22,500 square miles, an area approximately the size of the US state of New Jersey, a grand mobility plan is being made to allow visitors to move freely between districts without unfairly damaging the environment.
A 46 km low carbon tram line will connect AlUla International Airport with five districts and a scenic route will allow visitors to travel by car or, if they prefer another diving option, on foot, by bike, or even by horse. .
Sustainable mobility solutions are included in the plan, particularly the AlUla tram, the Wadi Path and Hejaz Railway bike tracks, all seamlessly traversing an ancient landscape, Phillip J. Jones, chief marketing officer, told Arab News. management of RCUs.
To accommodate the expected flood of visitors, planners will provide 5,000 additional rooms with a total target of 9,400 by 2035. These will range from luxury hotels to eco-lodges.
Hospitality is ingrained in AlUla culture. For millennia, AlUla has served as a vital pathway and meeting point for people from different cultures and civilizations, Jones said.
Time travel: A master plan for the preservation and sustainable development of ancient Saudi Arabia AlUla
And in addition to many ancient wonder sites, 15 new cultural treasures will be unveiled along the way. Each of our districts operates as urban centers, with museums, gardens, galleries and villages, resorts, eco-lodges, hiking and hiking trails, and health and farming experiences, Jones said.
Through our efforts, we hope to responsibly grow the tourism industry at AlUla, develop economic perspectives, and contribute to the goals of Kingdoms Vision 2030.
A key component of the master plan is the Kingdoms Institute, a global center for archaeological learning and research dedicated to the cultures and civilizations that have inhabited the area for more than 7,000 years. These include the ancient kingdoms of Lihyan and Dadan as well as the Nabataeans.
AlUla has a rich heritage of creativity and culture and we are committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing its unique cultural landscape, Nora Al-Dabal, director of the RCU arts and culture program, told Arab News.
From preserving heritage sites, creating diverse cultural assets to programs designed to promote traditional arts and crafts, many initiatives have been built into the master plan to advance AlUla’s identity as a crossroads of civilizations.
In Saudi Arabia’s effort to develop AlUla and open its treasures to the world, it is important to note that an essential part of Time travel the master plan is about empowering and educating the local population.
We believe that empowering the community, which has been the cultural custodian of this county, will lead to a stronger tourism, culture and agriculture economy for AlUla, RCU spokesman Saad Al-Matrafi told Arab News.
Through these comprehensive measures, we hope to revive AlUla as a vibrant and thriving Saudi community.
