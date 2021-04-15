Words like Asian NATO for Quad is a mental game: Jaishankar- The New Indian Express





Express News Service NEW DELHI: Indo-Pacific construction was not about strengthening the Cold War, but overcoming it, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. “The idea that when we come together and there is some kind of threat or message to others, I think people need to overcome that. Use of words like ‘Asian NATO’, etc. It’s a mental game that people are playing, “said Jaishankar, noting that the Quadro or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue was not ‘NATO Asian’ and that India never had a NATO mentality. “I can not veto other people for what I will discuss, with whom I will discuss, how much I will contribute to the world. This is my national choice. That kind of NATO mentality has never been Indian. “If it has been there in Asia before, I think it is in other countries and regions, not mine.” The Minister was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2021 at a panel discussion ‘Crimson Tide, Blur Geometrics: Partnerships New Partnerships for Indo-Pacific’ with his French counterpart Jean-Yves La Drian and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Paine. Elaborating on his statement that Quad was not an Asian NATO, Jaishankar raised 10 topics, including vaccine cooperation and climate action that the group had discussed so far. In the Indo-Pacific, he said the region is a turning point in history. “It reflects a more contemporary world. “In fact, it is overcoming the Cold War, without strengthening it.” Le Drian said security in the Indo-Pacific region is very important while Payne said Australia has a practical approach to the region. Perception of being the ‘anti-China’ front Quad is a grouping that includes India, Australia, the US and Japan and is often perceived to have been formed to control China’s assertion and aggression in the South China Sea.

