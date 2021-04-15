“The FBI opens a new investigation into China ‘every 10 hours,'” said the director of the office





In his testimony, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that no other country represented more of a threat to US economic security and democratic ideals than China, adding that its ability to influence US institutions was ” deep and wide and continuous “.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns spoke with Wray at Wednesday’s hearing, the nation’s first public intelligence statement before the U.S. Congress since 2019. .

In particular, Wray identified an indictment in connection with a Chinese government operation called “Foxhunt,” which he allegedly involved in Beijing carrying out “illegal uncoordinated law enforcement activities” on U.S. soil as a means of to “threaten, intimidate, harass (and) blackmail” members of the ethnic Chinese “diaspora.”

“It’s an indication and an illustration of how challenging and diverse this particular threat is,” Wray said. The Chinese government views “Operation Foxhunt” as an international anti-corruption campaign targeting fugitives from China, often former officials or wealthy individuals suspected of economic crimes. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has previously defended the actions of its overseas agents, noting that “Chinese law enforcement authorities strictly respect international law,” he said, accusing the United States of “being run by secret motives.” The hearing comes less than a week after the US intelligence community released its Annual Threat Assessment, in which it warned that the Chinese and Russian governments were aiming to use the Covid-19 pandemic to increase their global influence. The report said Beijing had “intensified efforts to shape the political environment” in the US, in an effort to assert political influence and stifled criticism of its policies, including the suppression of civil liberties in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. On Wednesday, Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the Chinese government had “essential” cyber capabilities that “if deployed could, at a minimum, cause localized temporary disruptions to critical infrastructure within the United States.” In July 2020, the U.S. government charged two suspected Chinese hackers who authorities said had participated in a “comprehensive global computer intervention campaign,” including attempting to enter U.S. coronavirus research and targeting activists. human rights. “At no point has it been more important to invest in our norms and institutions, our workforce and the integration of our work,” Haines said on Wednesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos