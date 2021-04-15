Will Japan face China? A visit to Washington can provide a clue.





TOKYO While visiting Washington this week, it would look like Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could take a win lap. Mr Suga is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House by President Biden, who has vowed to revive alliances. Japan already had the difference last month that it was the first international destination for the new U.S. secretaries of state and defense. And Mr Suga will not have to face threats of higher tariffs or the need for continued flattery that drove Mr Bidens’s mercurial predecessor. But even as relations between the two countries calm down, Japan faces a dangerous moment, with the United States provoking it to address more directly the most obvious threat to stability in Asia: China. It is the final step in a centuries-old dance between the two countries. Ever since the United States formed an alliance with Japan during its post-war occupation, Tokyo has sought security for protection from Washington, while Washington has urged Tokyo to do more to secure its own defense.

For decades during the Cold War, the most prominent threats seemed to come from Europe. Now, as Mr Suga moves to Washington, Japan faces dangers in its backyard. “We are in a whole new era where the threat is concentrated in Asia and Japan is at the forefront of this threat,” he said. Jennifer Lind, an associate professor of government at Dartmouth College and a specialist in East Asian international security. The US-Japan alliance is at a crossroads, Ms. Lind said. The Alliance must decide how we want to respond to the growing threat from China and the Chinese agenda for international order. Analysts and former officials said it was time for Japan to expand its thinking on what a summit with its most important ally could achieve.

Typically, a Japanese prime minister has a list of agenda items to note. This visit is no different. The two leaders are expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, trade, the importance of securing supply chains for components such as semiconductors, North Korea’s nuclear threat, and common goals for climate change.

Usually when a Japanese prime minister goes to the US, there is a kind of shopping list: Would you say that, would you assure us of that, said Ichiro Fujisaki, a former Japanese ambassador to the United States. This time, he said, is not what we should do. I think we need to talk a lot about the world and Asia-Pacific. Such bold statements run counter to the deep instincts of Japanese officials. They have tended to avoid mentioning China or its more sensitive interests, preferring vague and comprehensive language about the need to keep a free and open Indo-Pacific region. But while China has repeatedly ignored diplomatic or legal efforts to maintain its aggressive actions in both the South China Sea and East China, some say Japan needs to be more specific about what it can do in the event. of a military conflict. Who does not want freedom and openness? said Jeffrey Hornung, an analyst at RAND Corporation. By signing up for those things, you delicately get a kick out of China. But what will you do when those things you say you will defend are attacked? Japanese leaders typically use summits with US presidents to seek reassurance that the United States, which has about 50,000 troops stationed in Japan, will defend countries’ right to control the uninhabited Senkaku Islands. Over the past year, China, which also claims the islands, has sent ships to or near Japanese territorial waters around the islands with increasing frequency.

Perhaps the greatest danger of conflict is in the Taiwan Strait, where China has sent fighter jets to threaten the democratic island, which Beijing considers a deceptive territory. When Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken visited Tokyo last month, they and their Japanese counterparts released a declaration stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

If Mr. Biden and Mr. Suga include similar languages ​​in a joint statement this week, it would be the first time the leaders of the United States and Japan have mentioned Taiwan explicitly since 1969. At the time, President Richard M. Nixon and Prime Minister Eisaku Sato released a declaration in which the Japanese leader said that maintaining peace and security in the Taiwan area was also important for the peace and security of Japan. The harsh details of how Japan could support the United States and Taiwan in the event of an invasion by Beijing are probably beyond the scope of this week’s talks. While Mr Biden is unlikely to make any outspoken demands that Japan pay more for its defense, as President Donald J. Trump did, the current president may amplify the latest signals from his administration about efforts to hindered China. One possibility is for Japan to be required to wait long-range missiles, a proposal that will probably face significant internal opposition. Mr Biden and Mr Suga are expected to discuss not only Chinas military action but also human rights record as well as the coup in Myanmar possible areas of difference between the leaders. The Biden administration has called the Chinas repression of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region a genocide and imposed sanctions on Chinese officials. He has also imposed sanctions on military generals in Myanmar. But Japan tends to be more cautious in addressing human rights or taking direct action such as economic sanctions. Tobias Harris, a Japanese policy expert at Teneo Intelligence in Washington, said the Suga administration addressed human rights only rhetorically.

When you actually look at what they are doing, he said, they are trying to keep their options somewhat open. For Japan, which conducts large-scale trade with China and has investments in Myanmar, there is a clear fear of backlash and an understanding that Beijing could turn off the piece at any time. Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior member of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo, noted that at the beginning of the pandemic, China designated some medicines and surgical masks as strategic goods and stopped sending them to Japan. We can no longer rely on the free movement of goods from China, Mr Watanabe said. Some Japanese officials say Mr Suga should not rush to follow Mr Bidens’s line on China and Myanmar. Kunihiko Miyake, a former Japanese diplomat who advises Mr. Suga, said the Japanese approach to such countries is more dialogue than punishment.

A person familiar with the opinion of Mr. Suga and his cabinet who spoke on condition of anonymity said that despite rising tensions, Japan did not want to sever its relations with China. The person said Japan should send a clear message to China on issues like rule of law, but that both sides should also maintain high-level communication. Mr Biden could also try to draw Japan to climate change. Both Washington and Tokyo are working towards drastic reductions in carbon emissions, and Mr Biden is hosting a climate summit next week. One goal is to persuade Japan to stop its financial support for overseas coal projects, which it has already begun to reduce.

Mr Suga can hope a fruitful trip to Washington will strengthen his stay at home, where he is politically vulnerable. The Japanese public is unhappy with its pandemic management administration and a slow spread of vaccines (although Mr Suga has cleared to travel after being vaccinated himself) and a majority opposes the decision to host the Olympics this summer. The success of the trips may depend in part on whether Mr Suga develops a relationship with Mr Biden. Japan season observers will closely follow Mr. Suga, who is not known for his charisma, especially since his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, spent considerable time and effort to love Mr. Bidens’ predecessor. We have two old and very traditional politicians in many ways, said Kristin Vekasi, an associate professor of political science at the University of Maine. I will be curious to see what they do. Makiko Inoue contributed to reporting.

