Scott Morrison, the dance group clashed with ABC after the edited video created controversy

ABC has apologized after editing footage of a dance troupe to make it look like they were performing in front of some of Australia’s top celebrities.

In a statement to news.com.au earlier today, members of the Sydney dance troupe, 101 Squadron Doll, said they had been under personal attack and fled for fear of life after the video went viral.

A separate edit from ABC coverage combined footage of the performance along with videos of Gov. David Hurley, ADF chief Angus Campbell and Navy chief Michael Noonan sitting in the audience, making it look like high-ranking officials were there for the dance.

“We are very disappointed with ABC’s fraudulent editing of their video portion giving to guests and celebrities who were not present and shooting from angles that could not be seen by the audience,” the group said in a statement.

“We found this very upsetting and reflects more on the ABC camera operator and their need to sexualize these women and their part of dancing for their own enjoyment.

“These are the images that appear in the media and ABC has a lot to give in response to make us feel threatened and exploited.”

The prime minister praised the video at a news conference in Perth this afternoon, calling the ABC editorial “wrong, false and misleading”.

“I am disappointed that this event was so badly reported. “I think it was disrespectful to the performers to suggest that the Governor-General or others were present that way,” Mr Morrison said.

“I think the standards have failed and so I think the Defense will definitely look at these issues and make the changes they want in the future. I will leave that to them. It is somewhat disappointing that the Australians were deceived. so much for that matter. ”

Mr Morrison said ABC should “reflect” on its reporting.

ABC Media Watch went on Twitter this afternoon to explain the video that had been updated and the Governor General and the Chief of Navy had arrived “minutes” after the dance was over.

“Our reporting team initially believed they were present also because they were shown in footage of the event and because a Government MP had said they were present,” ABC said.

“The video should not have been edited in that way and ABC apologizes to the Governor General and the Chief of Navy and viewers for this mistake.

“After the Department of Defense confirmed that the Governor-General and the Chief of Navy had arrived at the post-performance event, the reporting was changed.

“The report that went on the air in the 7 pm news bulletin on Wednesday evening did not include the footage. Online history has also been updated to make this clear. ”

However, the national broadcaster responded to allegations that the cameraman shot the women in an “upset” manner.

“ABC footage of the dance show was shot in a standard way, from the same position as the other parts of the ceremony,” a spokesman said.

The dance troupe ‘sad and disappointed’ by the situation

101 Doll Squadron, a dance troupe in Sydney that specializes in dancehall and hip hop, was forced to delete its social media pages after footage from her performance at the event went viral.

In their statement, Squadron 101 Doll said they were reserved as a diverse group of dancers and were proud to participate.

“With local and multi-racial members from a community-based dance group, the dance itself consisted of choreographic and musical elements that included reference blessings, ocean waves, and our geographical location of the place where the freshwater meets the sea, to name a few. Said the dancers.

“It was meant to bring an informal sense of celebration; a gift from one of our community groups to open a modern boat, with a modern form of dance. ”

The group said the ABC editing was “a short piece taken from the context of what was a very long day done before the official ceremony and before the arrival of the personalities and not part of it”.

“By no means was he intended to be disrespectful and we are hurt and disappointed that it was misunderstood to appear that way,” the group said.

“We perform regularly at festivals, cultural and community events including the Woolloomoolivin ‘Festival and NAIDOC locally. We are very popular with all the audiences of our age and have never been the target of abuse or complaints.

“This show was a small part of a long-term partnership with Marina and our community for road opportunities and ongoing programs, including a recent community BBQ and basketball tournament between the Supply crew and local youth.”

The group said the ship’s captain and crew had also been in contact saying the body had been “unfairly targeted”.

The group said they felt very “sad and disappointed” by the situation and demanded privacy.

“We have become intimidated by all this media attention harassment and constant abuse,” the body concluded, signing the letter, “Honestly Puppet Squadron 101”.

The group, which describes itself as a “squad of dancehall women facilitating a move to unite and collaborate unique inna (sic) dancehall projects”, was reserved to perform for a number of songs at the HMAS Supply Commission on Saturday.

The launch of the new ship, held on Garden Island in Sydney, was filmed by ABC, with high-profile people such as Australian Defense Force chief Angus Campbell and Governor-General David Hurley attending.

Despite the personalities present, the ADF insisted that Mr. Hurley or Mr. Campbell were not in the audience when the dance troupe performed.

“The dance was performed before the commencement of the commissioning officers and before the arrival of His Excellency the Governor-General, Chief of Navy and Commander of the Australian Fleet,” a Defense spokesman told news.com.au.

The ADF has been in protection mode since the images went viral on social media, insisting that it book the group to support local businesses and reflect the Woolloomooloo community, the outskirts of the city within which the East Navy Base Fleet is based.

“Prior to its commissioning, …. HMAS Supply engaged with the local Woolloomooloo community – one of its home ports – to build positive relationships,” a Defense spokesman said.

“HMAS Supply and Royal Australian Navy are committed to working with Australians of all backgrounds to actively support local charities and community groups.”

Before the band deleted its social media, its site was full of dancers performing at community events, multicultural festivals, and supporting women of color.

‘ADF’s main business will always be the implementation of deadly violence’

Despite some criticism unjustly targeting the dance troupe, most Australians are calling on the ADF to provide an explanation.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Andrew Hastie, who served in the elite Special Air Service Regiment for five years, said it was time for the military to return to its “core business” – “carrying out deadly violence”.

“Our military serves a vital role throughout Australian society, whether during a pandemic, flood or fire,” Hastie wrote in his most recent electoral newspaper, sent to his constituents at Canning Headquarters in Western Australia.

“But the ADF’s main business will always be the use of deadly violence to protect our values, sovereignty and interests. We must never forget it. ”

Mr Hastie said it was important for the ADF to maintain “mission clarity”.

“Without it, confusion grows – confusion about role, identity and purpose. “And confusion is deadly on the battlefield, at sea or in an air battle,” he said.

“The focus of the mission is the foundation of victory. It keeps everyone moving towards a specific goal. ”

Former Home Secretary Peter Dutton has taken over the defense portfolio after former Linda Reynolds staff member Brittany Higgins went public with allegations of rape.

Liberal defender Phillip Thompson, another former soldier, told ABC Mr Dutton would restore the “core values” of the ADF.

“With Minister Dutton at the helm and leading our Australian Defense Force, we are restoring our core values ​​- we have woken up a bit in recent years and have not been able to do that,” he said.

“Our ADF should not be left or right, they should be right in the middle of what is their job, and their job is to protect our nation, our interests, our values, our sovereignty, but “Even as we continue operations, there will be unforgivable aggression and violence to carry out the mission.”

Mr Thompson has been in hot water himself in the past posting on social media that he wanted to shoot Muslim extremists back in 2012.